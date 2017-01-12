There are on the KSWO story from 12 hrs ago, titled Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back with words. In it, KSWO reports that:

FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2010 file photo, former U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky recites one of his poems as he sits on stage at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. America's leading poets, including Pins... BOSTON - America's leading poets are averse to Donald Trump, and they're not about to go gentle into that good night. Poetry slams and other literary events are being organized nationwide in the run-up to the president-elect's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.