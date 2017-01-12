Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back with words
FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2010 file photo, former U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky recites one of his poems as he sits on stage at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. America's leading poets, including Pins... BOSTON - America's leading poets are averse to Donald Trump, and they're not about to go gentle into that good night. Poetry slams and other literary events are being organized nationwide in the run-up to the president-elect's Jan. 20 inauguration.
#1 11 hrs ago
What you really mean is the Democratic poets...not the Republican ones.
#4 11 hrs ago
This is precisely what the Communist programs have initiated in every country they spoil, saying that art should be political. This is why Democrat Communists post pictures portraying police as cruel boars in the very halls of Congress. The drug addled, often sexually confused Leftists spreading this narrative would be better off reading the most recent and comprehensive report on pot use, which says there is clear evidence that pot use leads to clinical schizophrenia. America has been turned into many enclaves of depravity and sickness by the Communists taking over the Democrat Party.
#6 8 hrs ago
There once was a man from Nantucket,
Obama Sucked and still Does!
(Sorry, I've never been good at poetry)
Paris, France
#7 7 hrs ago
Get a job hippie !
#8 7 hrs ago
The Democrats it seems so alas,
Have fallen in love with this ass,
Not rosy, not pink
As you probably think,
But has big ears, is black,
And smoked grass.
#9 6 hrs ago
The media really seems to think that they can spend the next four years sticking pins in voodoo dolls and the public will all just fall in line. Really, it doesn't work that way.
Granted, the Republicans still have to get results but the reality check is not that Trump only won by the electoral college. The House and Senate are both under Republican control now too.
Face it liberals. You did a bad job. You did what you wanted to do and ignored the White middle class and they dropped you like a bad habit. Feel free to change your election strategies but you've got two years to get it together or gas it away with poetry that you obviously think has some sort of magical power.
OK. Here's your magic. "YOU YOU YOU! Money! ME ME ME!" Now, go ahead and talk about your "I I I" as in "I am going to get off my butt and do something" .....Public sector parasites!
#10 6 hrs ago
What? A Trump voter who doesn't appreciate poetry!
I am so shocked.
#11 6 hrs ago
When Trump can't make you rich or win, will you drop him?
#12 6 hrs ago
Simmer down Meryl, rhythmic whining still whining.........
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,113
#13 6 hrs ago
It's not a matter of not appreciating poetry......
It's a matter of not giving a damn about some pseudo-intellectual hack who couldn't get a real job and went into poetry has to say.
#14 6 hrs ago
When you are not rich and winning, how will you express your disappointment?
#15 5 hrs ago
That always has depended on what the alternatives are.
It won't be Hillary Clinton in 2020. It won't be Michelle Obama in 2020. It probably won't be a Democrat in 2020 because it seems that they aren't about to start respecting Middle Class White males. To much of who they are is simple, immature scapegoating. Everyone needs a job. I respect that even if the Republicans don't. Everyone means EVERYone. It doesn't mean taking jobs from white males and giving them to minorities and women.(but not the good jobs, of course!)
Your party won't admit to their hypocrisy. They don't even talk about things like tokenism anymore. They just invent a new gender to allow them to do what they were going to do anyway. Obama is getting beat up, not because he's black or because he's a loser. It's because he's a lie. He's a TOKEN and never provided the leadership to do what needed done. He suffers now because he wants to believe otherwise. He can't have that because his party does not deserve that.
I'm not kicking a man whose legacy is being erased. I'm making it clear to the Republicans that they need to do much more. I don't expect them to be progressive. I expect them to fix the economy using proven methods and not to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Obama was the first Black president. He's NOT one of the worst presidents of all time. He was a two-term president. The public was very generous with their patience and he was not a total failure....but YOUR PARTY is out of control and people were highly motivated to shut it down.
You can go on playing with words, or you can accept that to be a liberal is a bit harder than being a conservative because you are obliged to do some hard work, even if you think you've paid your dues already. YOU didn't subject yourselves to the clubs of Major Daily's cops. YOU didn't get a clip of ammo pumped into your back for being a deadbeat dad who ran. YOU didn't EVEN catch a wiff of pepper spray alongside your "Occupy Wall Street" folk. The message was clear and this election was the result.
#16 5 hrs ago
Why, I'll blame Obama of course ......... but don't worry about me I'll be just fine!
Paris, France
#17 5 hrs ago
And that no good RINO Ryan !
Since: Mar 09
10,837
The Left Coast
#18 5 hrs ago
I did not realize there were still poets today. Are you sure they aren't just honkey rappers who wear sweaters.
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,374
Location hidden
#19 4 hrs ago
Poets...I'm a sacared..8~/
#20 4 hrs ago
Here's my poem (just to show 'em how)...
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
Trump knows all the best words,
All two hundred to make do.
Though he's a payroll cheater,
And admitted criminal serial groper.
He's about to become our leader.
Well, at least he's no drug doper.
So, for better or worse,
We pray he'll not be a curse,
But fair warning to all,
Remember to guard your purse.
Don't take any wooden nickels,
Or swallow Trump's sour gherkins.
Looks like I've run out of rhyme,
Out of minutes.
So I do bid you
Fairwell.
#21 2 hrs ago
Hillary Dillary Fake
With all the warmth of a snake
All her moves are suspicious
Her talk meretricious
And her hubby's a horny old rake
#22 2 hrs ago
Napoleon was defeated at Waterloo by the Charge of the Poetry Brigade.
#23 1 hr ago
Buy LL Bean. Poetry to my ears.
