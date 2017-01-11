Arizona Air Force base on lockdown am...

Arizona Air Force base on lockdown amid suspicious sounds

Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Arizona was on lockdown Monday after unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds. A charter school for grades 6 to 12 said on its Twitter account that it's not allowing anyone to enter or leave the school.

