Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program constitutional
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program constitutional.
Minnesota's program for keeping sex offenders confined after they complete their prison sentences is constitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower-court judge who said it violates offenders' rights because hardly anyone is ever released. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state, which argued that the program is both constitutional and necessary to protect citizens from dangerous sexual predators who would otherwise go free.
#1 9 hrs ago
Good opportunity now for Bill Clinton and Anthony Weiner to move to MN and enroll in the program.
