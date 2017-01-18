APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule
There are 2 comments on the The Daily Advance story from 14 hrs ago, titled APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule.
The U.S. Department of Justice gave instructions on how to work around its own strict rules for spending money seized in investigations to Virginia's top prosecutor, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Law enforcement agencies participating in investigations with federal counterparts can share proceeds of seized assets under Equitable Sharing programs run by the Justice and Treasury departments.
Attorney General Mark Herring after the AP raised questions about significant pay raises for several of HerringÂ’s employees at a time when state workersÂ’ pay was stagnant elsewhere. Some staff attorneysÂ’ salaries rose as much as $15,000 in a year Â— one had a 30-percent increase.
Imagine that, a democrat attorney finding a way to 'legally' skim money.
Two most important quotes from the article are significant.
"Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder broadly revamped the asset forfeiture program in 2015, but critics said improper incentives persist."
"Sensenbrenner sent a letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch seeking an explanation about the presentation AP shared with him. LynchÂ’s office didnÂ’t respond to him."
After the unethical and illegal activities of the two noted Democrat Attorney Generals, it is no wonder they'd give instructions on how to steal money and play shell games to give it to State employees in Virginia, where the Governor gives pardons to bypass High Court decisions disallowing him giving voting rights to scores of thousands of felons, so they can guarantee the State to H. Clinton, another criminal of high office. Remember, these grafters can tweak their confiscation of property and money without any legal action to accommodate their needs to heat their swimming pools, etc.
How transparent Obama's legacy has become!
