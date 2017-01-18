APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround o...

APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Advance story from 14 hrs ago, titled APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule. In it, The Daily Advance reports that:

The U.S. Department of Justice gave instructions on how to work around its own strict rules for spending money seized in investigations to Virginia's top prosecutor, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Law enforcement agencies participating in investigations with federal counterparts can share proceeds of seized assets under Equitable Sharing programs run by the Justice and Treasury departments.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,855

The Left Coast

#1 6 hrs ago
Attorney General Mark Herring after the AP raised questions about significant pay raises for several of HerringÂ’s employees at a time when state workersÂ’ pay was stagnant elsewhere. Some staff attorneysÂ’ salaries rose as much as $15,000 in a year Â— one had a 30-percent increase.

Imagine that, a democrat attorney finding a way to 'legally' skim money.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#2 1 hr ago
Two most important quotes from the article are significant.

"Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder broadly revamped the asset forfeiture program in 2015, but critics said improper incentives persist."

"Sensenbrenner sent a letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch seeking an explanation about the presentation AP shared with him. LynchÂ’s office didnÂ’t respond to him."

After the unethical and illegal activities of the two noted Democrat Attorney Generals, it is no wonder they'd give instructions on how to steal money and play shell games to give it to State employees in Virginia, where the Governor gives pardons to bypass High Court decisions disallowing him giving voting rights to scores of thousands of felons, so they can guarantee the State to H. Clinton, another criminal of high office. Remember, these grafters can tweak their confiscation of property and money without any legal action to accommodate their needs to heat their swimming pools, etc.

How transparent Obama's legacy has become!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min Quirky 409,261
News Man Who Shot Police Officer And Smashed His Fac... 3 min spytheweb 3
News House Republican summons ethics chief over crit... 6 min Cordwainer Trout 25
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Sicklecell Supporter 1,480,120
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 8 min USA 14,859
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 13 min Cordwainer Trout 17
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 17 min Reich Wing liars 17,876
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 29 min Monkey6196 1,110
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 33 min Patriot 4,444
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,184 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC