Alaska strip club owner gets probatio...

Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste dumping case

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste dumping case. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

President Donald Trump's office says that an executive order imposing a hiring freeze on federal government will slow the dramatic expansion of the federal workforce President Donald Trump's office says that an executive order imposing a hiring freeze on federal government will slow the dramatic expansion of the federal workforce ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Alaska man convicted of illegally dumping human waste into a harbor from a floating strip club he was operating has been spared serving prison time. Darren Byler instead was sentenced Monday in Anchorage to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, in increments of no less than $2,000 a year, beginning this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
Another case of a Liberal Democrat polluting humankind with his filth and the waterways with his slave victims and their audiences filth getting off easy, so that the Democrat promotion of pornography, family destruction, illegal drugs, prostitution, genocide of babies and lying media can continue.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Panks 1,484,440
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 2 min Feather River Fred 66
News The Latest: Police say no arrests at Women's Ma... 2 min George Soros Sedi... 50
News Donald Trump's potential action on immigration ... 3 min spytheweb 6
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 4 min Panks 4,983
News 6 things to know about undocumented immigrants ... 6 min spytheweb 2
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? 8 min _nsky 13
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 24 min positronium 410,021
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 27 min Afrikan American 197
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 1 hr Frogface Kate 104
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC