Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy
There are 10 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 10 hrs ago, titled Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
The marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade, organizers said. Talladega College's band will march at Trump's inauguration as other historically black schools such as Howard University, which performed at President Barack Obama's first inaugural parade, said they won't be marching in the Jan. 20 event.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Comrade tRump is finding it very difficult to secure entertainment for his coronation.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/12...
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Not at all snowflake, not at all, Trump doesn't see the need for extravagant parties, like the libitards do, the public votes with their wallet, these clowns claiming to have refused to perform at Trump's inauguration were never asked LOL, they are shooting them selves in the foot.
Snowflake, sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh therapy.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Except that they all were, princess.
And they all turned him down.
So far, Comrade tRump has booked a 16-year-old former AmericaÂ’s Got Talent singer named Jackie Evancho.
Let's hope he doesn't grab her by the pvssy.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Fcvk tRump"[/QUOTE]
Begone, troll.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,033
Location hidden
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Unfortunately, they won't be wearing their customary....Hood and robes.....
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Probably not, the democrats usually only wear their customary hoods and robes in private.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,316
Location hidden
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Ladies and gentlemen..look at my African American marching band..
|
#9 4 hrs ago
|
#10 3 hrs ago
Thats a high honor to perform for Trump and youre country.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
The Black band from the "historically black liberal arts college" will find themselves cheered and accommodated for their rejection of the racism and polarization Obama has encouraged in America. The sick fake news panderers of the Democrat Party and their collusive media can go try another tactic to insult Trump and his family. They've tried about everything, including making boogie-men of historical allies and those actually successful in eradicating the terrorist rats the Democrats have funded and armed. Now, they've activated the last grant monies and sleepers in Federal agencies and will start up the exaggerated woman abuse, child abuse, and White racism standbys they've sunk to using when their jingoism fails. As seen above, the neutered losers don't even take the time to read the blurb associated to the headline, let alone going to the news source. All they see is "Alabama" and rely on their sick Democrat anti-White indoctrinations to assume and post more anti-White drivel, when it's a Black school being discussed.
|
