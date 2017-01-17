There are on the The Chronicle Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump demonstration. In it, The Chronicle Herald reports that:

Actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people outside a Donald Trump building on Thursday for a pre-inauguration demonstration organizers said was meant to energize those concerned about the Republican president-elect's policies. The event, staged in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park in Manhattan, was a rally for city residents who have vowed to pursue their own policies on health care, the environment and other issues during the Trump administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.