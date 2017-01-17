Actors, mayors rally at inauguration ...

There are 15 comments on the The Chronicle Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump demonstration. In it, The Chronicle Herald reports that:

Actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people outside a Donald Trump building on Thursday for a pre-inauguration demonstration organizers said was meant to energize those concerned about the Republican president-elect's policies. The event, staged in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park in Manhattan, was a rally for city residents who have vowed to pursue their own policies on health care, the environment and other issues during the Trump administration.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
MAN ! these all look lost and deranged !

Tuxedo

Winnetka, CA

#2 9 hrs ago
Deniro seems afraid to debate issues like illegal immigration.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#3 9 hrs ago
Most of the people protesting dont even know what they are protesting for.I dont see how Minneapolis is a sanctuary city when the house and senate are Republican.The state is half and half .The democrats dont own the state or the schools or colleges.If they shut the funds off Minnesota certainly doesnt have any extra money.Its unconstitutional.When you lose the lection there are consequences.

You Talkin To Me

Bronx, NY

#4 8 hrs ago
Tuxedo wrote:
Deniro seems afraid to debate issues like illegal immigration.
Raging Bull(sht)

MAGA_MAGA

Paris, France

#6 8 hrs ago
The Deplorables vs. The Moonbats : 1:0

Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#7 5 hrs ago
Planet People.
Stop trying to know things.
Huffity, puffity, puff,
Ringstone round,
If you lose your hat it will never be found.

RIP

Omaha, NE

#8 4 hrs ago
The anti-Trump, anti-capitalist movement and the Clinton/Obama Campaign are funded by the world's richest Billionaires. The richest 8 of these Billionaires own half the world's wealth. Truth proving election fraud by Team Clinton or identity fraud by the person known as Barack Obama are censored from the internet. The internet is controlled largely by 2 of the richest billionaires mentioned here. Fake anti-Trump news stories are orchestrated by the 6 mega-corporations which control the mainstream media. The mainstream helped fund the Clinton campaign. In a Communist society there is no middle class. In a Communist society most people end up dead or in slave labor camps. In a Communist society the gangster thugs become the police. In a Communist society the .0001% own everything. We're halfway there now. This is what Trump stands against.

anonymous

New York, NY

#9 3 hrs ago
RIP wrote:
The anti-Trump, anti-capitalist movement and the Clinton/Obama Campaign are funded by the world's richest Billionaires. The richest 8 of these Billionaires own half the world's wealth. Truth proving election fraud by Team Clinton or identity fraud by the person known as Barack Obama are censored from the internet. The internet is controlled largely by 2 of the richest billionaires mentioned here. Fake anti-Trump news stories are orchestrated by the 6 mega-corporations which control the mainstream media. The mainstream helped fund the Clinton campaign. In a Communist society there is no middle class. In a Communist society most people end up dead or in slave labor camps. In a Communist society the gangster thugs become the police. In a Communist society the .0001% own everything. We're halfway there now. This is what Trump stands against.
No, Trump doesn't stand against the 1 percent. He just claims to be for the working class. That's just a fraction more than any other politician, but it's enough for now and it's still more than the liberals who are for the 1 percent and for criminals.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,129

Lake Geneva, WI

#10 2 hrs ago
So Dirty Grandpa, Gump's Mom and the Hulk are all "protesting"........

That should change absolutely no one's mind......
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#11 1 hr ago
BHM5267 wrote:
So Dirty Grandpa, Gump's Mom and the Hulk are all "protesting"........

That should change absolutely no one's mind......
Are you suggesting that people that pretend for a living might have pretend outrage?

Sadly it does seem that the thought process of many people are influenced by Tv and media. That should show that propaganda works to impact the masses. No wonder the commies killed off those that could think.
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#12 1 hr ago
Bunch of actors practicing to be AZZHats in their next movie.

Might want to ask those Dixie Chicks, how's that working for you.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#13 1 hr ago
anonymouse wrote:
<quoted text>

No, Trump doesn't stand against the 1 percent. He just claims to be for the working class. That's just a fraction more than any other politician, but it's enough for now and it's still more than the liberals who are for the 1 percent and for criminals.
In the end, no matter what you are promised,by ANYONE, the 1% will pull the strings, and the people will dance.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,129

Lake Geneva, WI

#14 1 hr ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you suggesting that people that pretend for a living might have pretend outrage?

Sadly it does seem that the thought process of many people are influenced by Tv and media. That should show that propaganda works to impact the masses. No wonder the commies killed off those that could think.
There's probably some of that involved along with the old adage "you have to play along to get along".

I'm sure at least some of the Hollywood "outraged" crowd could care less about Trump but DO care about being able to work in the industry again.
Born in the USA

United States

#15 55 min ago
Over the coming days/weeks we can expect Democratic Liberals to bring to the streets of America:

Threats
Hate
Violence
Racism
Discrimination
Destruction of Property
Assault against Innocent People
Burning/Looting
Riots
and More Hate.

Democratic Liberals and Obama are handing us all a Divided Nation and Democratic Liberals will do their best to keep to that way.

Liberals are INCAPABLE OF PEACEFUL PROTEST.
Liberal Democrats prefer violence.....it is their nature.
actorvet

Los Angeles, CA

#16 54 min ago
The anti Americans lost and here is why.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxx2wWixRkQ
