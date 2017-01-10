Acting US Attorney General tells staff not to defend Trump travel ban
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she's directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump 's executive order on refugees. Her directive was likely to be temporary, given that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
If they can't make a legitimate case as to why it's not legal, toss them. Done and done.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Oops! Forgot. Don't forget to do a criminal investigation of all vacated offices. Really!
There's the old adage about draining the swamp and being up to your neck in alligators. Get ready to make some belts and everglades recipes.
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Save me some skin. Wanna make a belt and the fried gator is great stuff. Tastes like gator. Not chicken!
|
#4 12 hrs ago
no worries,President Trump just fired her,lmfao
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Get off the computer dummy
Fat, Dumb and obnoxious is no way to go thru life son.
http://images3.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb2009061...
|
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,318
California
|
#6 12 hrs ago
Firing the acting DoJ AG doesn't buy Tweety anything but more trouble.
His silly-assed Muslim Ban Order is already 0 for 5 in the Courts...and Washington State just filed a Restraining Order against enforcing this illegal, unconstitutional Executive Travesty.
Tweety will be 0 for 6 shortly, and no future Court, even a stacked Conservative SCOTUS, will dare put their rubber-stamp on this mess.
If Tweety was looking to add legal credibility to his monstrosity, the LAST thing he should have done is fire the acting AG at the DoJ....because the DoJ solemn duty is to interpret and apply the Law, not please a doofus President.
|
#7 12 hrs ago
Hey ignorant white [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't understand the premise.
The Justice Dept. would not be proving that the travel ban is illegal. The Justice Dept. would defend the travel ban from the several court challenges it faces already, or would decide not to defend the travel ban from the several court challenges.
You have a fourth grade kkk member's understanding of the world.
|
#8 12 hrs ago
This is what we call
FEDERAL GOVT IN CHAOS
|
#9 12 hrs ago
I absolutely love it! YOU'RE FIRED!!!
|
#10 12 hrs ago
Notice the spike in Hate Crimes?
Quebec?
the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas was vandalized with a NAZI swastika. Mosques are now in fear. These people are American
Not terrorists!
See the enabling happening by the current administration?
No condemnations, nothing!
|
#11 11 hrs ago
Your fired! Get her out of here. Way to go Mr. President.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,903
The Left Coast
|
#13 10 hrs ago
Another Obama snowflake bites the dust and Trump has only been in office 10 days. 4 (8) full years to go, the snowflakes will have to start buying their own diaper pins and play-doh soon.
|
#15 10 hrs ago
Identifying the anti-American miscreants and Communist sleepers in government is what it is all about. Obama identified the nations in Trump's order. Obama had bans of double the time frames in Trump's order. Your and the Communist reaction is the identified loser, as the truth of the matter is clearly opposite of your narrative, which is exactly why Trump was elected. Those inclined to this measly opposition only show their own unreliability and are going to be purged from guiding the safety of our country. You locking your doors doesn't make you a xenophobe, now does it? You asking who is at your front door before letting them in doesn't make you a racist, now does it? People know this inherently and subsequently, that you are stupid.
|
#16 10 hrs ago
you're fired beetch now go to your nearest airport and cry like schumer
|
#17 10 hrs ago
The history of the Leftist Democrats is precisely that they only turn Jews away from our shores, sending them back to concentration camps.
|
#18 9 hrs ago
We were hoping the swamp wouldn't be turning into a sewer.
Doesn't look good.
|
#19 9 hrs ago
You're adopting the language well!
You'll eventually be the brightest kid in middle school no problem ;)
|
#20 9 hrs ago
another Obama sewer rat got the boot, don't let the door hit your skinny ass on the way out...deuces beetches
|
#21 9 hrs ago
Sad to see these pathetic trailer dwellers think they are the only ones on this earth. And the hate shows.
It's the new KKK without the sheets.
|
#22 8 hrs ago
"We didn't start the fire!"
|
|
