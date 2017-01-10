There are on the GlobalNews story from 13 hrs ago, titled Acting US Attorney General tells staff not to defend Trump travel ban. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she's directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump 's executive order on refugees. Her directive was likely to be temporary, given that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.