There are 76 comments on the GlobalNews story from 13 hrs ago, titled Acting US Attorney General tells staff not to defend Trump travel ban.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she's directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump 's executive order on refugees. Her directive was likely to be temporary, given that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
If they can't make a legitimate case as to why it's not legal, toss them. Done and done.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 13 hrs ago
Oops! Forgot. Don't forget to do a criminal investigation of all vacated offices. Really!

There's the old adage about draining the swamp and being up to your neck in alligators. Get ready to make some belts and everglades recipes.

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#3 13 hrs ago
Save me some skin. Wanna make a belt and the fried gator is great stuff. Tastes like gator. Not chicken!

davy

Colby, KS

#4 12 hrs ago
no worries,President Trump just fired her,lmfao

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#5 12 hrs ago
davy wrote:
no worries,President Trump just fired her,lmfao
Get off the computer dummy

Fat, Dumb and obnoxious is no way to go thru life son.

http://images3.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb2009061...

Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

3,318

California

#6 12 hrs ago
Firing the acting DoJ AG doesn't buy Tweety anything but more trouble.
His silly-assed Muslim Ban Order is already 0 for 5 in the Courts...and Washington State just filed a Restraining Order against enforcing this illegal, unconstitutional Executive Travesty.
Tweety will be 0 for 6 shortly, and no future Court, even a stacked Conservative SCOTUS, will dare put their rubber-stamp on this mess.

If Tweety was looking to add legal credibility to his monstrosity, the LAST thing he should have done is fire the acting AG at the DoJ....because the DoJ solemn duty is to interpret and apply the Law, not please a doofus President.

Holy Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#7 12 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>
If they can't make a legitimate case as to why it's not legal, toss them.
Hey ignorant white [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't understand the premise.

The Justice Dept. would not be proving that the travel ban is illegal. The Justice Dept. would defend the travel ban from the several court challenges it faces already, or would decide not to defend the travel ban from the several court challenges.

You have a fourth grade kkk member's understanding of the world.

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#8 12 hrs ago
Fit2Serve wrote:
Firing the acting DoJ AG doesn't buy Tweety anything but more trouble.
His silly-assed Muslim Ban Order is already 0 for 5 in the Courts...and Washington State just filed a Restraining Order against enforcing this illegal, unconstitutional Executive Travesty.
Tweety will be 0 for 6 shortly, and no future Court, even a stacked Conservative SCOTUS, will dare put their rubber-stamp on this mess.

If Tweety was looking to add legal credibility to his monstrosity, the LAST thing he should have done is fire the acting AG at the DoJ....because the DoJ solemn duty is to interpret and apply the Law, not please a doofus President.
This is what we call

FEDERAL GOVT IN CHAOS

About time

Knoxville, TN

#9 12 hrs ago
I absolutely love it! YOU'RE FIRED!!!

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#10 12 hrs ago
Holy Silicon Wafer wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey ignorant white [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't understand the premise.

The Justice Dept. would not be proving that the travel ban is illegal. The Justice Dept. would defend the travel ban from the several court challenges it faces already, or would decide not to defend the travel ban from the several court challenges.

You have a fourth grade kkk member's understanding of the world.
Notice the spike in Hate Crimes?

Quebec?

the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas was vandalized with a NAZI swastika. Mosques are now in fear. These people are American
Not terrorists!

See the enabling happening by the current administration?
No condemnations, nothing!

Acting Jack Hoff Yates

Bronx, NY

#11 11 hrs ago
Your fired! Get her out of here. Way to go Mr. President.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,903

The Left Coast

#13 10 hrs ago
Another Obama snowflake bites the dust and Trump has only been in office 10 days. 4 (8) full years to go, the snowflakes will have to start buying their own diaper pins and play-doh soon.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#15 10 hrs ago
Fit2Serve wrote:
Firing the acting DoJ AG doesn't buy Tweety anything but more trouble.
His silly-assed Muslim Ban Order is already 0 for 5 in the Courts...and Washington State just filed a Restraining Order against enforcing this illegal, unconstitutional Executive Travesty.
Tweety will be 0 for 6 shortly, and no future Court, even a stacked Conservative SCOTUS, will dare put their rubber-stamp on this mess.
If Tweety was looking to add legal credibility to his monstrosity, the LAST thing he should have done is fire the acting AG at the DoJ....because the DoJ solemn duty is to interpret and apply the Law, not please a doofus President.
Identifying the anti-American miscreants and Communist sleepers in government is what it is all about. Obama identified the nations in Trump's order. Obama had bans of double the time frames in Trump's order. Your and the Communist reaction is the identified loser, as the truth of the matter is clearly opposite of your narrative, which is exactly why Trump was elected. Those inclined to this measly opposition only show their own unreliability and are going to be purged from guiding the safety of our country. You locking your doors doesn't make you a xenophobe, now does it? You asking who is at your front door before letting them in doesn't make you a racist, now does it? People know this inherently and subsequently, that you are stupid.

duck femocrats

Ewa Beach, HI

#16 10 hrs ago
Fit2Serve wrote:
Firing the acting DoJ AG doesn't buy Tweety anything but more trouble.
His silly-assed Muslim Ban Order is already 0 for 5 in the Courts...and Washington State just filed a Restraining Order against enforcing this illegal, unconstitutional Executive Travesty.
Tweety will be 0 for 6 shortly, and no future Court, even a stacked Conservative SCOTUS, will dare put their rubber-stamp on this mess.

If Tweety was looking to add legal credibility to his monstrosity, the LAST thing he should have done is fire the acting AG at the DoJ....because the DoJ solemn duty is to interpret and apply the Law, not please a doofus President.
you're fired beetch now go to your nearest airport and cry like schumer

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#17 10 hrs ago
The history of the Leftist Democrats is precisely that they only turn Jews away from our shores, sending them back to concentration camps.

Judged:

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#18 9 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Oops! Forgot. Don't forget to do a criminal investigation of all vacated offices. Really!

There's the old adage about draining the swamp and being up to your neck in alligators. Get ready to make some belts and everglades recipes.
We were hoping the swamp wouldn't be turning into a sewer.

Doesn't look good.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#19 9 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Another Obama snowflake bites the dust and Trump has only been in office 10 days. 4 (8) full years to go, the snowflakes will have to start buying their own diaper pins and play-doh soon.
You're adopting the language well!
You'll eventually be the brightest kid in middle school no problem ;)

duck femocrats

Ewa Beach, HI

#20 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>We were hoping the swamp wouldn't be turning into a sewer.

Doesn't look good.
another Obama sewer rat got the boot, don't let the door hit your skinny ass on the way out...deuces beetches

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#21 9 hrs ago
Sad to see these pathetic trailer dwellers think they are the only ones on this earth. And the hate shows.
It's the new KKK without the sheets.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#22 8 hrs ago
Horacio wrote:
Sad to see these pathetic trailer dwellers think they are the only ones on this earth. And the hate shows.
It's the new KKK without the sheets.
"We didn't start the fire!"

