A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
There are 12 comments on the The Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia. In it, The Gazette reports that:
Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region. From opposing free trade agreements to confronting China and questioning Japan-South Korea alliances, he appears set to be charting a course far different from previous administrations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
....might......
Call me when the reality TV is over.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
I dont blame Trump for getting tough with China.Obama let them rip us off.Now China is playing tough guy with our allies.After they insulted the US by not giving Obama steps to get off the plane.or the red carpet.Obama didnt say anything.The US is stillthe number 1 superpower and should never take that from them.Trump isnt abandoning Japan or South Korea/H e justs wants us to be paid more if were going to continue protecting them.That costs us allot of money.We can work some good trade deals out with Japan and South Korea instead of being conned by China which is communist anyway.
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Communist China has been trying to steal by threat and military arms the interests of Vietnam, Japan and other nation's island and coastal claims for oil reserves for many decades. Never have the Democrats been able to repeal actual law committing the United States to the protection of Taiwan and also, the US interests with Vietnam, Japan and others. The moment the doped portion of the US citizenry forces us once again and further to abandon freedom loving people in the Asian areas, then America will have lost all value and character. The Clinton's should be in electric chairs for their deals with the Communists, which has given the Communists American and Israeli missile technology allowing them to be credible threats.
|
#4 8 hrs ago
By bailing out on the TPP Comrade tRump is turning the Pacific trade region over to the Chinese lock, stock & barrel.
This will leave America ever farther on the outside-looking-in of the fastest & most essential trade market on the planet.
The Nationalist Know-Nothing's both in Congress and on this forum bleat about American jobs while having zero grasp on international trade policies, politics, supply chains and free markets.
Sad!
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,115
|
#5 8 hrs ago
As scary as it might seem, I agree with you.
One of the reasons I didn't vote for Trump and was leery about him was the whole trade war possibility.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,360
Location hidden
|
#6 7 hrs ago
TPP was designed specifically, to EXCLUDE China......
|
#7 3 hrs ago
We know the Obama policy is to let China walk all over us. And we've sat by watching North Korea develop nuclear arms, and issuing insults at us, when China has the influence of North Korea. Obama's policy is idealistic delusions of defeating (or containing) China and North Korea through trade agreements favorable to Asia, but unfavorable to the U.S. economy. It's Obama's high school idealism about "Globalism," and it doesn't work.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
Thats ridicules.For one Japan and Vietnam are the ones that China is taking land from leading to the military buildup.They arent going to trade much.Imports to China from the US are 9.8 percent in 2015.In 2015, China bought US$1.682 trillion worth of imported products down by -3.5% since 2011 and down by -14.1% from 2014 to 2015.Without US exports China is going to crash and the US will be just fine.New supply lines arent hard to do.Well trade more in Asia just less from ripoff China.We can make trade agreements on our own we dont the TPP.
|
#12 3 hrs ago
OMFG!
NK (and others) has issued 'insults' to us!
America - especially RW idiot America - has just wet its collective panties! ; )
Oh what shall we do! ; )
|
#16 2 hrs ago
-Exactly- the kind of ignorance I was referring to.
Supply lines are international now, with a single widget moving through a 1/2 dozen different countries.
Trade agreements aren't made by one country, that's why it's called 'trade'
The TPP was a brilliant piece of work, trashed by the fear & ignorance of the willfully mis-informed.
Thanks for proving my point.
|
#17 29 min ago
Thats the funniest thing I ever read.Supply lines are international law.Maybe in your stupid trade agreements were going tear up it was.Who brainwashed you.We;ll make our own supply line from Michigan to Minnesota to Florida or wherever we choose.Trade is trading items not making an agreement in Europe.The Us can certainly make their own trade agreements.Obama really warped some people minds.New president,new supply line and no widget.
|
United States
|
#18 6 min ago
Trump will only ruin our trade agreements. He is like a spoiled child, all he can do is make a mess. Trump is a ridiculous fool, a complete fool.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|233,827
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|2 min
|Harry Paratestes
|4
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|83
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|256,183
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,478,745
|Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he...
|7 min
|Truth
|13
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|8 min
|Hedonist Heretic
|184
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|11 min
|Haereldes
|17,555
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|47 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|408,670
|Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020
|55 min
|Le Jimbo
|70
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC