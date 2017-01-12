There are on the The Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region. From opposing free trade agreements to confronting China and questioning Japan-South Korea alliances, he appears set to be charting a course far different from previous administrations.

