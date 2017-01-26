A look at border security, fencing as Trump announces wall
President Donald Trump announced his long-awaited plan Wednesday to build a wall on the 1,954-mile U.S. border with Mexico, calling for its "immediate construction" to stop illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking and acts of terrorism. One-third of the U.S.-Mexico border, or 653 miles, is already studded with fence in a potpourri of styles, from menacing barriers to those that can be easily hopped.
#1 15 hrs ago
President Trump won the election because we a border problem. And those most worried, have folks on the other side of the border. Come in legally and there'll be no difficulty.
#3 14 hrs ago
Trump really appears to be keeping his promises. He is really getting to work whereas Obama would usually just state his opinion and then go play golf.
The legislation to build the wall was passed a long time ago. Trump is really giving the order to build it. I heard Trump on the radio restating his promise that we are going to get the illegal aliens out with special emphasis on the law breakers and trouble makers.
Donald Trump is earning respect.
Maybe he should offer former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio a job in charge of ICE or Border Patrol.
#4 13 hrs ago
Trump has ordered a stop to Obama's catch and release policy in which Border Patrol under Obama would just release people who crossed the border illegally.
Trump has ordered a large increase in border guards and ICE officials to enforce immigration laws.
Trump said that we don't need any new laws. We just need to enforce the laws we already have. Trump has ordered that the laws be enforced.
#5 13 hrs ago
Trump has ordered a stop to immigration from countries where radical islam and terrorism are frequent problems.
#6 13 hrs ago
I agree, but I hear there is alot of red tape for immigrants to go through to become legal. President Trump said he will speed up this process.
#7 13 hrs ago
Good news, accept for the innocent people caught in the middle.
#8 13 hrs ago
..........
The only people worried are those trying to get others in. And if your folks are legal, no criminal past, and without suspician, what are you worried about? Tell us more about this "middle" element you're concerned with? What does "Middle" mean? Almost good? Just suspect?
#9 13 hrs ago
Send ICE to the Home Depot, better bring a bus. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN HIRE AMERICAN BUY AMERICAN.
#12 10 hrs ago
Most Americans dont live with their parents and in many cases the same state.On holidays they get on a plane to visit family.Why cant immigrants do the same?
#13 10 hrs ago
Mexico is paying for the wall.
#14 9 hrs ago
Mexico already paid for the wall. All the illegal aliens cost this country billions, if not a trillion dollars a year. We will save that much money by throwing them out. The illegal alien ones.
#15 6 hrs ago
Border situation and Immigration reform could have been solved, with the U.S. Senate's bi-partisan Immigration Reform bill, which was written 3-4 years ago.....but House republicans have sat on it ever since, simply because Obama was President.....
#16 4 hrs ago
More ICE Agents and an increase in Border Patrol Agents with a commitment for deporting alien criminals. Those were the last president's actions. What's Trump doing now that's new besides a brick wall that is more talk then action?
#17 4 hrs ago
What empirical evidence do you have that immigrants don't visit relatives or vacation in other countries?
#18 4 hrs ago
Nieto Pena said bite me to Donald Trump
#19 4 hrs ago
Anyone caught at the border entering the United States from Mexico can be returned immediately to Mexico. Central Americans surrender at the border to Border Patrol knowing that they're capable of seeking a court disposition for asylum. Central Americans are eventually released while waiting for their Due Process rights to a court hearing and pre-hearing investigation.
#20 3 hrs ago
Not really. We really don't have any obligation to take anyone in. Just pay people a living wage to harvest your crops.
#21 3 hrs ago
We don't need reform. We need jobs for Americans. Pay people a living wage to harvest the crops. Done and done.
#22 2 hrs ago
Why didn't Obama cram it through like he did Obama Care during the first two years.
#23 2 hrs ago
Funny, I thought that is what America told Clinton.
