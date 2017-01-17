91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential inauguration
Although he's a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be travelling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person. WCAU-TV reports B. Harold Smick Jr. still can vividly remember Jan. 20, 1941 - the day he witnessed Franklin D. Roosevelt become the only U.S. president sworn into a third term.
#1 8 hrs ago
The Bloviator-in-Chief's "Day One!!" Prerogative?
Take the weekend off.
Trump Will Take the Weekend Off After His Inauguration, Because Being President Is Hard and He's a Lazy A**hole
http://thedailybanter.com/2017/01/trump-will-...
Sad!!
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,963
NYC
#3 5 hrs ago
Inauguration is a great American celebration of new president and new Administration and defying the legitimacy of our elected president Trump prove hatred of America by the Democrats and seeking anarchy and chaos in borderless America where borders are opened for the worst Jihadist terrorists enemies to come and destroy America from within. . Thanks the Lord for the great president Elect Donald trump who will move US Embassy to Jerusalem and will recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel thus recognizing the biblical Jewish history of more than 3000 years since the Kingdom of David in Jerusalem. Undoubtedly, Obama who was behind the UN resolution that stripped Jerusalem and its biblical cities and Jewish holy places from the Jews while awarding them to ISIS-Hamas terroristÂ’s caliphate on the ruins of Israel was pushing since his first day in the White House and the Cairo speech of 2009 to cleanse 600,000 Jews from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria because the ISIS and Hamas Caliphate does not allow even one Jew in their Caliphate. Obama who studied the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood Supremacist Ideology that treat Jews and Christians as low-life Pig and Monkeys in Indonesia Madrassa in his youth and loved it, seeks two stage tricky plan for the destruction of Israel by first cutting Israel down to Pre-1967 war 7 miles width of miniature strip of land around Tel Aviv with 8 million Israelis surrounded by millions of ISIS and Hamas terrorists all around except the sea and using missile attacks on a daily basis to kill Israeli civilians. Obama, Hillary and Kerry never recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel even if there were no Palestinians living because they always demanded the uprooting of Jews from Jerusalem and making Jerusalem the center of the ISIS caliphate that Obama and Hillary created at 2011 along the borders of Israel in area larger than Great Britain and equipped with billions of dollarsÂ’ worth of American tanks, artillery, missiles and Humvees that Hillary sold to ISIS through third party such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The great American President Elect Donald Trump recognizes Jewish West Jerusalem and its biblical surrounded cities as the eternal Capital of Jerusalem and he opposes building Caliphate in East Jerusalem of Jihadist terrorists that will never recognize the right of Jews to have their own country similar to Obama, Hillary and Kerry. The UN, the Israel hating EU together with The liberal Jihadist American Democratic Party of Israel haters including self -hating Reform liberal Jews who hate Israel support the Obama agenda of creating of ISIS caliphate in Jerusalem over the ruins of Israel, but they will never see it happening.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,697
Paris
#4 3 hrs ago
There are patriots and there are liberals............never the tween shall meet.
