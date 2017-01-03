4 dead following plane crash in rugge...

4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 12 hrs ago, titled 4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains.

Searchers in Arizona found the bodies of four members of a family Tuesday in the wreckage of a small plane that crashed on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado, officials said. Debris from the single-engine Cessna 210 was spotted north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim, Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said.

Grew up in an Airline family, but have always been scared of the small planes.....
