3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump
There are 6 comments on the KSWO story from 11 hrs ago, titled 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump. In it, KSWO reports that:
Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they b... . File - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, talks to reporters at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.
#1 11 hrs ago
Let me guess....IT'S THE 14TH AMENDMENT!!!!!!
#2 9 hrs ago
Is Spicer actually retarded?
Or just faking it really, really well?
#3 9 hrs ago
The 9/11 hijackers were 90% from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is not on 'the list'
tRump started 8 new business ventures in Saudi Arabia last year....
Oslo, Norway
#4 3 hrs ago
#5 3 hrs ago
Trained Chimp.
I give him a few months before he implodes. Maybe sooner
#6 3 hrs ago
Money Trumps Safety
