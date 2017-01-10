3 states: Democratic attorneys genera...

3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump

There are 6 comments on the KSWO story from 11 hrs ago, titled 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump. In it, KSWO reports that:

Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they b... . File - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, talks to reporters at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Let me guess....IT'S THE 14TH AMENDMENT!!!!!!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Is Spicer actually retarded?
Or just faking it really, really well?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 9 hrs ago
The 9/11 hijackers were 90% from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is not on 'the list'
tRump started 8 new business ventures in Saudi Arabia last year....

Jemz5248

Oslo, Norway

#4 3 hrs ago
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#5 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Is Spicer actually retarded?
Or just faking it really, really well?
Trained Chimp.
I give him a few months before he implodes. Maybe sooner
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#6 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
The 9/11 hijackers were 90% from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is not on 'the list'
tRump started 8 new business ventures in Saudi Arabia last year....
Money Trumps Safety
Chicago, IL

