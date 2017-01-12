3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator st...

3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out of US Capitol

There are 4 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out of US Capitol. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Three Democratic congressional representatives are asking state lawmakers to act to remove a statue of former Nevada senator from the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, alleging that he left a "legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia." Nevada Reps.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#1 5 hrs ago
Everything isnt about racism.This is getting out of hand .You cant erase history.Not that Ireally care about Mccaron.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Squirtss3420

New York, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
babycakez.x66 is my K iK hit me up if you want to have kinky fun with a 23 female
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Skittlez8773

New York, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
seaching for men over 18 that want their privates judged..K iK me on gurliea15
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
panties2337

New York, NY

#4 4 hrs ago
beachgirl.x48 is my K iK message me if you want to have hot fun with a 21 female
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,478,477
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... 1 min Le Jimbo 5
My Son is an Exhibitionist 1 min Film at 11 2
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min Coffee Party 408,616
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Just call me ABE 2 256,153
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Rosa_Winkel 23,857
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 3 min TerriB1 15
News Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020 9 min Main Stream Media... 66
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 15 min Brian_G 17,507
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 49 min JRB 233,779
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Gitmo
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,954,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC