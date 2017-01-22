11 dead after storms rip through Georgia

A woman says she and her parents were fortunate to escape with their lives as a storm destroyed their home in rural south Georgia. Jenny Bullard had her arm in a sling Sunday afternoon as she searched for salvageable belongings amid the rubble that was her family's Cook County home.

