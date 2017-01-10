There are on the Darien News-Review story from 13 hrs ago, titled 10 Things to Know for Tuesday. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

Farah Amer Kamal, from Iraq, speaks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee D-Texas, left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and other members of Congress nearby in front of the Supreme Court about President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Washington. less Farah Amer Kamal, from Iraq, speaks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee D-Texas, left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and other members of Congress ... more A woman holds a candle in response to Sunday's deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, during a vigil on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.