With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid
There are 5 comments on the ArkansasBusiness.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid. In it, ArkansasBusiness.com reports that:
ATLANTA - When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,630
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
And by "overhaul" they mean "provide less care" for the dumbasses who voted for tRump.
Good job!
|
Since: Oct 12
48,883
Location hidden
|
#3 6 hrs ago
REPUBLICANS ON THE CLOCK....JUST DON'T....Screw up the U.S. Economy Again!!!
|
#4 6 hrs ago
They are really going to fudge up things for those in need. I need it and hope it lasts until 2018 midterms where democrat's can recapture the future we need and deserve.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,185
MILKY WAY
|
#6 4 hrs ago
After 8 years of Obama, you've already got the future you deserve. Not satisfied? Get off your ass.
Now, it's time for the working people to get the future they deserve.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,077
|
#7 4 min ago
It shouldn't be up to us to "provide" care.
Besides, I thought the "affordable" care act was supposed to make it so everyone could "afford" coverage.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|1 min
|coco
|14,344
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|3 min
|Troll Hunters
|16,213
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|5 min
|Kellyanne
|22
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Quirky
|406,575
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Dr Guru
|232,269
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|8 min
|Troll Hunters
|22,975
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|8 min
|INFIDEL
|190
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|38 min
|Battle Tested
|542
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|43 min
|Crossroads50
|2,586
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|48 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,468,314
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC