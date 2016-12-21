With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Ov...

With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid

There are 5 comments on the ArkansasBusiness.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid. In it, ArkansasBusiness.com reports that:

ATLANTA - When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,630

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
And by "overhaul" they mean "provide less care" for the dumbasses who voted for tRump.

Good job!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,883

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
REPUBLICANS ON THE CLOCK....JUST DON'T....Screw up the U.S. Economy Again!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#4 6 hrs ago
They are really going to fudge up things for those in need. I need it and hope it lasts until 2018 midterms where democrat's can recapture the future we need and deserve.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,185

MILKY WAY

#6 4 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
They are really going to fudge up things for those in need. I need it and hope it lasts until 2018 midterms where democrat's can recapture the future we need and deserve.
After 8 years of Obama, you've already got the future you deserve. Not satisfied? Get off your ass.
Now, it's time for the working people to get the future they deserve.

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,077

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 4 min ago
Just Think wrote:
And by "overhaul" they mean "provide less care" for the dumbasses who voted for tRump.

Good job!
It shouldn't be up to us to "provide" care.

Besides, I thought the "affordable" care act was supposed to make it so everyone could "afford" coverage.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 1 min coco 14,344
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 3 min Troll Hunters 16,213
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 5 min Kellyanne 22
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min Quirky 406,575
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Dr Guru 232,269
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 min Troll Hunters 22,975
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 8 min INFIDEL 190
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 38 min Battle Tested 542
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 43 min Crossroads50 2,586
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 48 min Cheech the Conser... 1,468,314
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC