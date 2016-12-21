There are on the ArkansasBusiness.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid. In it, ArkansasBusiness.com reports that:

ATLANTA - When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.