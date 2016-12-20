There are on the CBS Local story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Wisconsin's Walker Asks Trump for More Control Over Refugees. In it, CBS Local reports that:

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker asked President-elect Donald Trump in a letter delivered Tuesday to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism. Walker also asked for help to allow the state to proceed with drug testing for some food stamp recipients and legalizing the hunting of gray wolves.

