Wisconsin's Walker Asks Trump for More Control Over Refugees
There are 34 comments on the CBS Local story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Wisconsin's Walker Asks Trump for More Control Over Refugees. In it, CBS Local reports that:
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker asked President-elect Donald Trump in a letter delivered Tuesday to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism. Walker also asked for help to allow the state to proceed with drug testing for some food stamp recipients and legalizing the hunting of gray wolves.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Local.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,890
NYC
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Undoubtedly, Governor Scott Walker will get good support from the Trump administration that will help him control the out of control flood of refugees from all over the Middle East. The Liberal attack dog media of Bill Clinton is now on the sideline as the NY Times is not getting any leaking news from the President Elect Donald Trump. The corrupt liars Bill and Hillary sold Uranium from American mines to the Iranian nukes and got tens of millions of dollars to their pockets in return for their love of evil Jihad war nukes that could destroy Israel. Bad days for ISIS caliphate are coming soon with Donald getting support from Israel in destroying the Caliphate that was established by Hillary Clinton in 2011! Undoubtedly, Hillary and Bill Clinton lost their strong grip over American politics using the liberal media as the Dog Attack machine that scared US Congressmen and Senators of GOP for decades. Michelle Obama referring to the total conversion to America to globalist border-less America with Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorists from all over the world flooding American cities and getting free food stamps for voting for the Democratic party of communists , globalists, Israel hating Elites reformists and illegal invaders from all over the world. With the election of Donald trump who push Â‘America FirstÂ’ nationalist agenda, the Michelle Obama conversion plan to Caliphate in America has no hope indeed! American people have awaken up to save America from the Obama-Hillary deceitful conversion to the no-border no America no constitution no flag conspiracy which would be the end of America that we knew and love. Good Riddance Michele and Hillary and keep your globalist Jihadist agenda to other country but not to America.
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
I agree the state should have control who it wants in and how many.As far as the drug testing and higher healthcare I dont think its right that adults with children would be except.That would be discrimination to someone that is single.
|
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Americans better start having kids and plenty of them in order to combat the demographic conquest of the world by the growing numbers of Muslims. You see what's happening all over Europe don't you?
|
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
What I am more concerned with is drug testing for food stamp recipients! I think that is nonsense to put people through so they can have food. Bad enough Trump and company will lower benefits amounts and make it harder to get.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,611
Location hidden
|
#5 Tuesday Dec 20
It is a slow invasion ! France will be the first to fall !
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,611
Location hidden
|
#6 Tuesday Dec 20
They should Tennis shoe test for welfare :) If they are wearing tennis shoes that cost over $100 no welfare :) Stop giving checks and start giving, powdered milk, cheese, grains, flour, etc.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,611
Location hidden
|
#7 Tuesday Dec 20
I saw a Democrat panhandler on the street and he asked me for $10 to get something to eat. I told him if I gave him the money he would just spend it on beer. He said no I have drinking money but I need eating money !
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,767
|
#8 Tuesday Dec 20
Go forth and MULTIPLY! Anyone hated by public school teachers must have something going for them. Those teachers are Public Enemy #1 & Obama is "number two".
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,767
|
#9 Tuesday Dec 20
White rice, dry beans & SPAM too.
|
#10 Tuesday Dec 20
Oh, now people can't wear certain shoes or clothing or not qualify?
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,611
Location hidden
|
#11 Tuesday Dec 20
That is right , and no Spinner hub caps too :) Get a job and support yourself ! Hunger is a great motivator! How did this country survive for 200 years without a welfare check ? It is so cold now I saw a Democrat with his hands in his own pocket :)
|
#12 Tuesday Dec 20
if you can afford high dollar tennis shoes you can afford groceries,moron
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,611
Location hidden
|
#13 Tuesday Dec 20
I don't know about Spam. I don't want a Spam shortage ! We need vegetarian dead beats
|
#14 Tuesday Dec 20
I disagree with all of you. People still should be able to live and have a few nice things even though they are getting a little help. I think all those wearing 2 - 3 thousand dollar suits shouldn't get tax breaks or loop polls so as not to pay they're fair share.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,767
|
#15 Tuesday Dec 20
And an Obama phone for making drug deals and pimping out white-girls.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,611
Location hidden
|
#16 Tuesday Dec 20
LOL the top 1% of earners already pay half of the nations taxes ! What is their fair share? It has been a tough month for Socialist, Hillary lost and Castro died ! After 8 years of Obama the only nation on earth we have a better relationship with is Cuba !
|
#17 Tuesday Dec 20
Damn. Do you have to make money to take advantage of tax breaks?
Back when I worked a 45 hour week in the grocery store, I ate hamburger. Those on food stamps ate steak, and gave hamburger to their dogs.
We rented a house through section 8 until the house sold. Those with sec 8 had VCR's and microwaves, and we did not yet have those.
Funny how when you have to work for the stuff you have and pay bills, how it takes time to accumulate goods.
Those that make lower wages with kids get child care credits, and earned income credits, which can amount to several thousands of dollars, they did not pay in.
Why deny the wealthy a break?
|
#18 Tuesday Dec 20
Now I understand Mrs. Obama and her , Now it feels like hope is gone remark. You people just confirmed it
|
#19 Tuesday Dec 20
Hope is reborn. Maybe change is done.
You people indeed!
|
#20 Tuesday Dec 20
get a therapy dog,some play do and a few crayons,there might be hope for you yet,but I doubt it
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|Lie detector
|4,157
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Henry
|1,466,104
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|8 min
|choochooTwain
|14,157
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|8 min
|Sheilaa
|31
|Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep
|10 min
|Trump your President
|2
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|10 min
|Disgusted and Angry
|26
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|15 min
|River Tam
|23,052
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|Trump your President
|2,191
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|45 min
|Quirky
|405,907
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,761
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC