Vote on Israel could spur further action - or trouble for UN
The U.S. green light that allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem could spur moves toward new terms to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But it also poses dangers for the United Nations with the incoming Trump administration and may harden Israel's attitude toward concessions.
#1 Yesterday
More money for defense, more money for nukes, more money for Israel, seems Comrade tRump is going to "save by spending" untill the debt triples.
Well, those tax cuts for the uber wealthy should speed that right along at least.
#2 Yesterday
Obama sure was a clutz.Russia in the middleast for the first time since the cold war,pays Iran ransom,Frees terrorists and now he stabs Israel in the back.Unbelievable.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,891
NYC
#4 Yesterday
UN proved to be the tool of anti-Semitic evil forces to attack and destroy Israel but Trump will stand up to UN and support Israel existence. Israel will never surrender to ISIS Caliphate that Obama and Hillary established along its borders. Clearly, the Jihadist and Israel hater Obama using UN against Israel and de-legitimizing Israel existence and right of Jews to live in Jerusalem will nevert bring any peace as Obama supports the well armed Jihadist terrorists of ISIS Hamas and Hezbollah along the borders of Israel and their plan to destroy Israel. During the eight recent years of the hateful Obama- Hillary regime of jihadists what established ISIS caliphate and provided Uranium to the Iranian nukes from American mines the anti-Semitic attacks on Israel in US Universities and around the world rose to record high similar to the level of the German anti-Semitic attack of the 1930s. Obama and Hillary demand the cleansing of Jews from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and leaving no Jews in these areas while two million Arabs live within Israel which represents discrimination and hatred of Jews and support of the terrorists that seek its demise. Israel portrayed by Obama and Hillary who are Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists sympathizers of ISIS, Hamas and Hezbollah as the source of not agreeing to suicidal solution that will end the existence of Israel, Israel cannot negotiate two-state solution by creation of ISIS-Hamas Caliphate along of IsraelÂ’s 7 miles wide strip of land while ISIS Caliphate that Hillary and Obama created in 2011 along its borders is armed with billions of dollars worth of American best tanks, missiles and artillery. Obama and Powers cannot force Israel to sacrifice its sovereignty and daily security to ISIS terrorist thugs when America conquered areas of Mexico 150 years ago and refused to give TX, CA and NM to Mexico if the UN will tell America to do just that.
#5 Yesterday
Where the sun does not shine.
Since: Mar 09
10,780
The Left Coast
#6 Yesterday
In Obama's defense, Muslims are required to hate the Israel.
#7 23 hrs ago
Wow! I used to have a cat that looked just like this one in this picture, he passed after living to 15 years suddenly, and no suffering. It was actually a big shock when he died, I miss him.
#8 23 hrs ago
So what does all this mean?
#10 23 hrs ago
America paid Mexico in 1848 for the territories that currently contain TX, CA, and NM and holds the deed to those lands.
Where did you get your information?
#13 20 hrs ago
Historically, when nations have lost wars, they have lost territory. When those nations were the victims of aggression, "world opinion" has said some indignant words, but acquiesed. When the losing nation was the one who started the war, the world reaction was "serves you right". The Arabs have started Four major wars with Israel, and lost all four. Maybe it's time for those Arabs who don't like living under Israeli rule to pack up and leave.
#16 20 hrs ago
Maybe they will leave.
#17 18 hrs ago
Land seizure has been deemed illegal since the end of WWII
You can verify that information by reviewing the universally recognized Geneva Convention.
Since: Mar 09
10,780
The Left Coast
#18 15 hrs ago
That's why we have TX, AZ and CA. Well, some parts of CA
#20 13 hrs ago
When was the Geneva Convention relevant to your assertion, before, or after WWII? God help us from ignorant nutcases like you.
Anyway, if that nonsense was true, the UN would be guilty of illegally seizing land, recently in Serbia's Kosovo.(The UN is more irrelevant today, than yesterday. They have allowed actual terrorists countries and actors to be seated. Obama has sided with those terrorist nations. Obama has undermined Israel in actual acts of war throughout his administrations, giving actual Israeli security and military information to its enemies.)
#21 11 hrs ago
Baloney. Obama just committed $35 billion in aid over the next ten years to Israel, the largest amount in history.
Israelis 1967 occupation of Palestine territories is illegal under universally agreed international norms.
That's been an accepted fact and US policy with every US administration going back 5 decades to LB Johnson
There's not been one US administration whom has not abstained from at least one UN condemnation resolution against Israel for their presence and conduct in Palestinian territories.
#22 8 hrs ago
The U.N. has become a loser. People only resort to them when they want to play the field. When it's important, they go right back to secret deals every time.
