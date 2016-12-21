Volkswagen reaches deal on final cars in emissions scandal
There are 3 comments on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Volkswagen reaches deal on final cars in emissions scandal. In it, WBOC-TV Salisbury reports that:
21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. Volkswagen is facing a deadline of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, to tell ... .
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Ah huh! I knew there were emission scandals out there, hopefully they don't start telling you to get a new catilick converter when not needed.
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,248
Location hidden
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Hell the millions of VW Beetles produced in the 60s and 70s produced pollution than all the coal fired power plants have...8~)
Since: Oct 12
48,729
Location hidden
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Some of this VW punishment is starting to look overboard.....let's not destroy this Automaker.....
