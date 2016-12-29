US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks
There are 31 comments on the WTNH story from 12 hrs ago, titled US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks. In it, WTNH reports that:
U.S. senators visiting eastern European allies to discuss security issues called for sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. Their demands came amid ongoing discussions among U.S. officials on an imminent response to alleged Russian meddling that would ensure the U.S. takes action before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTNH.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,272
Location hidden
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Yeah McCain that will show em'...send them to bed without any dessert too. 8~/
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Lol!!! These 2 Rino's are trying to make themselves relevant again. Question McCain and Graham? Where were you 2 when Obama was meddling in Israel and Britain's election?
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Are their really any people stupid enough to believe what people who lie for a living tell them without even one shred of evidence? They have not even presented proof that the DNC email was hacked.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,904
NYC
|
#5 11 hrs ago
Russia did not bring the defeat of Obama-Hillary agenda in the election and Wikileaks of DNC emails of corruption and lie are not related to Russia. Obama is the anti-Christ Jihadist president who was defeated badly together with Hillary the criminal and pro-Iranian traitor and the liberal communist and Jihadist Democratic party who seeks the demise of America and Israel in his last days in the White house. Obama is dangerous to each and every America and it is time for him to play golf and do nothing else. Clearly, the defeated Obama is acting as a vicious dictator who lost his mind and is running a mock to destroy everything for the new President Elect Trump including using his last day to destroy US relations with Israel and harm Israel as much as he can as if he was Jihadist terrorist of ISIS caliphate agenda. Obama was attempting to destroy America and Israel from his first day in the White House but he failed to do that because Israel knew that he is the enemy with the Iranian nukes and ISIS caliphate. The efforts of Obama to blame Russia for his defeat with Hillary in the presidential elections and the self destruction of the Democratic Party is a desperate move to de legitimate the election of Donald Trump and to destroy relation with Putin. Stop destroying America, Obama, and leave Israel alone to deal with its security problem rather than pushing UN resolution that cut Israel to half of its size and making Israel indefensible.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Dude...seriously, you're drooling.
|
#8 10 hrs ago
Yet you can't show any evidence( Mush like Obama and the Liberal Party) to show how and when the Russians hacked into the election, so you lose the argument.
|
#9 10 hrs ago
In the election Trump had to defeat the corrupt mainstream media, the Hollywood elite, Bernie Sandcastle, The Obama's, the Clinton's, foreign lobbyists. Trump is our true Champion. Now Trump has to take on the Washington cartel. For us and our country. Trump is a real Super Hero.
|
#10 10 hrs ago
I hope they have the proof.If the DNC wasnt crooked there wouldnt have been anything to hack.Watch out for Koblachar shes a good speaker but she loves immigration,refugees and adopting babies from other countries when we cant get our own adopted.When asked whos going to pay all the social security she doesnt have an answer though.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#11 10 hrs ago
FBI and CIA disagree with you.
Nice try, fucktard.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#12 10 hrs ago
In the election, Clinton had to defeat TrumpPutinAssangeComey...just couldn't beat the 4 to 1 odds.
|
#13 9 hrs ago
Yea that's what Obama said FCKTARD and yet no one can seem to show the evidence FCKTARD!!! That includes you FCKTARD. Oh BTW FCKTARD saying that the FBI and the CIA have said so isn't evidence FCKTARD.
|
#14 9 hrs ago
Again FCKTARED show proof that Putin, ASSANGE or Comies conspried to help Trump win the election. You have none. Oh and her emails that Assange got a hold of were from her unsecured server which she wasn't supposed to have so she fought against her own stupid crooked self FCKTARD.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
Hillary couldn't defeat a bottle of vodka.
Squeal like a hog, Loser.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#16 7 hrs ago
I know, kitten, I know...the FBI and CIA are, um, bastions of liberal thought so they must be lying - in agreement - about the Russians.
Nice try, fucktard.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#17 7 hrs ago
I would, but I'm busy popping popcorn for the next for years.
Train wrecks are fun!!!
|
#18 7 hrs ago
The Russians didn't write the e-mails though. Clinton can blame only herself and that traitor piece of dogshit Obama for her political loss. I will now send you a box of crayons and a My Little Pony coloring book.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#19 7 hrs ago
That's okay...I'm going to be more than entertained by the Tiny Hands tRump Train Wreck...for as long as it lasts.
|
#20 6 hrs ago
I don't really care what you think FCKTARD. Trump won and Lyin Hillary Lost. Lol!!!! BTW FCKTARD why was it ok for your Muslim Master Obama to stick his nose into the Israeli and UK's election? Well FCKTARD.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#21 5 hrs ago
I don't know any Muslim's named Obama, so I'm not sure what you're babbling about.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,629
Location hidden
|
#22 5 hrs ago
President Barack Obama took unprecedented steps Thursday retaliating against what the administration described as "Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities," including sanctioning six Russian individuals and five Russian entities as well as ordering Russian diplomats to leave the country.
This is the first time the names of Russian officials involved in the hacking have become public on the sanctions list.
Obama also said in a separate statement that 35 Russian diplomats have been ordered to leave the country, and two Russian compounds are being closed under Thursday's actions.
A White House statement described the consensus from the Intelligence Community that Russia's meddling in US elections via cyberhacking as "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
"Russia's cyberactivities were intended to influence the election, erode faith in US democratic institutions, sow doubt about the integrity of our electoral process, and undermine confidence in the institutions of the US government," the statement said. "These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are younger whites less racist? New research in...
|1 min
|PolakPotrafi
|444
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|1 min
|COCO
|14,327
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Sir Ghost-Rider
|406,524
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|3 min
|USA Today
|7
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,468,287
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|6 min
|Retribution
|18
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 min
|Sandra
|234
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|8 min
|Haereldes
|16,204
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|28 min
|berklee
|186
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|40 min
|Chilli J
|540
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC