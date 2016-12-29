US senators: Russia should be sanctio...

US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks

There are 31 comments on the WTNH story from 12 hrs ago, titled US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks. In it, WTNH reports that:

U.S. senators visiting eastern European allies to discuss security issues called for sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. Their demands came amid ongoing discussions among U.S. officials on an imminent response to alleged Russian meddling that would ensure the U.S. takes action before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,272

Location hidden
#1 12 hrs ago
Yeah McCain that will show em'...send them to bed without any dessert too. 8~/

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#2 12 hrs ago
Lol!!! These 2 Rino's are trying to make themselves relevant again. Question McCain and Graham? Where were you 2 when Obama was meddling in Israel and Britain's election?

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#4 11 hrs ago
Are their really any people stupid enough to believe what people who lie for a living tell them without even one shred of evidence? They have not even presented proof that the DNC email was hacked.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

6,904

NYC

#5 11 hrs ago
Russia did not bring the defeat of Obama-Hillary agenda in the election and Wikileaks of DNC emails of corruption and lie are not related to Russia. Obama is the anti-Christ Jihadist president who was defeated badly together with Hillary the criminal and pro-Iranian traitor and the liberal communist and Jihadist Democratic party who seeks the demise of America and Israel in his last days in the White house. Obama is dangerous to each and every America and it is time for him to play golf and do nothing else. Clearly, the defeated Obama is acting as a vicious dictator who lost his mind and is running a mock to destroy everything for the new President Elect Trump including using his last day to destroy US relations with Israel and harm Israel as much as he can as if he was Jihadist terrorist of ISIS caliphate agenda. Obama was attempting to destroy America and Israel from his first day in the White House but he failed to do that because Israel knew that he is the enemy with the Iranian nukes and ISIS caliphate. The efforts of Obama to blame Russia for his defeat with Hillary in the presidential elections and the self destruction of the Democratic Party is a desperate move to de legitimate the election of Donald Trump and to destroy relation with Putin. Stop destroying America, Obama, and leave Israel alone to deal with its security problem rather than pushing UN resolution that cut Israel to half of its size and making Israel indefensible.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Russia did not bring the defeat of Obama-Hillary agenda in the election and Wikileaks of DNC emails of corruption and lie are not related to Russia. Obama is the anti-Christ Jihadist president who was defeated badly together with Hillary the criminal and pro-Iranian traitor and the liberal communist and Jihadist Democratic party who seeks the demise of America and Israel in his last days in the White house. Obama is dangerous to each and every America and it is time for him to play golf and do nothing else. Clearly, the defeated Obama is acting as a vicious dictator who lost his mind and is running a mock to destroy everything for the new President Elect Trump including using his last day to destroy US relations with Israel and harm Israel as much as he can as if he was Jihadist terrorist of ISIS caliphate agenda. Obama was attempting to destroy America and Israel from his first day in the White House but he failed to do that because Israel knew that he is the enemy with the Iranian nukes and ISIS caliphate. The efforts of Obama to blame Russia for his defeat with Hillary in the presidential elections and the self destruction of the Democratic Party is a desperate move to de legitimate the election of Donald Trump and to destroy relation with Putin. Stop destroying America, Obama, and leave Israel alone to deal with its security problem rather than pushing UN resolution that cut Israel to half of its size and making Israel indefensible.
Dude...seriously, you're drooling.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#8 10 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Dude...seriously, you're drooling.
Yet you can't show any evidence( Mush like Obama and the Liberal Party) to show how and when the Russians hacked into the election, so you lose the argument.

RIP

Omaha, NE

#9 10 hrs ago
In the election Trump had to defeat the corrupt mainstream media, the Hollywood elite, Bernie Sandcastle, The Obama's, the Clinton's, foreign lobbyists. Trump is our true Champion. Now Trump has to take on the Washington cartel. For us and our country. Trump is a real Super Hero.

gwww

Welcome, MN

#10 10 hrs ago
I hope they have the proof.If the DNC wasnt crooked there wouldnt have been anything to hack.Watch out for Koblachar shes a good speaker but she loves immigration,refugees and adopting babies from other countries when we cant get our own adopted.When asked whos going to pay all the social security she doesnt have an answer though.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#11 10 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> Yet you can't show any evidence( Mush like Obama and the Liberal Party) to show how and when the Russians hacked into the election, so you lose the argument.
FBI and CIA disagree with you.

Nice try, fucktard.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#12 10 hrs ago
RIP wrote:
In the election Trump had to defeat the corrupt mainstream media, the Hollywood elite, Bernie Sandcastle, The Obama's, the Clinton's, foreign lobbyists. Trump is our true Champion. Now Trump has to take on the Washington cartel. For us and our country. Trump is a real Super Hero.
In the election, Clinton had to defeat TrumpPutinAssangeComey...just couldn't beat the 4 to 1 odds.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#13 9 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

FBI and CIA disagree with you.

Nice try, fucktard.
Yea that's what Obama said FCKTARD and yet no one can seem to show the evidence FCKTARD!!! That includes you FCKTARD. Oh BTW FCKTARD saying that the FBI and the CIA have said so isn't evidence FCKTARD.
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#14 9 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

In the election, Clinton had to defeat TrumpPutinAssangeComey...just couldn't beat the 4 to 1 odds.
Again FCKTARED show proof that Putin, ASSANGE or Comies conspried to help Trump win the election. You have none. Oh and her emails that Assange got a hold of were from her unsecured server which she wasn't supposed to have so she fought against her own stupid crooked self FCKTARD.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#15 9 hrs ago
Hillary couldn't defeat a bottle of vodka.

Squeal like a hog, Loser.
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#16 7 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> Yea that's what Obama said FCKTARD and yet no one can seem to show the evidence FCKTARD!!! That includes you FCKTARD. Oh BTW FCKTARD saying that the FBI and the CIA have said so isn't evidence FCKTARD.
I know, kitten, I know...the FBI and CIA are, um, bastions of liberal thought so they must be lying - in agreement - about the Russians.

Nice try, fucktard.
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#17 7 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Hillary couldn't defeat a bottle of vodka.

Squeal like a hog, Loser.
I would, but I'm busy popping popcorn for the next for years.

Train wrecks are fun!!!

DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#18 7 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

In the election, Clinton had to defeat TrumpPutinAssangeComey...just couldn't beat the 4 to 1 odds.
The Russians didn't write the e-mails though. Clinton can blame only herself and that traitor piece of dogshit Obama for her political loss. I will now send you a box of crayons and a My Little Pony coloring book.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#19 7 hrs ago
DR X wrote:
<quoted text>

The Russians didn't write the e-mails though. Clinton can blame only herself and that traitor piece of dogshit Obama for her political loss. I will now send you a box of crayons and a My Little Pony coloring book.
That's okay...I'm going to be more than entertained by the Tiny Hands tRump Train Wreck...for as long as it lasts.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#20 6 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

I know, kitten, I know...the FBI and CIA are, um, bastions of liberal thought so they must be lying - in agreement - about the Russians.

Nice try, fucktard.
I don't really care what you think FCKTARD. Trump won and Lyin Hillary Lost. Lol!!!! BTW FCKTARD why was it ok for your Muslim Master Obama to stick his nose into the Israeli and UK's election? Well FCKTARD.
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#21 5 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> I don't really care what you think FCKTARD. Trump won and Lyin Hillary Lost. Lol!!!! BTW FCKTARD why was it ok for your Muslim Master Obama to stick his nose into the Israeli and UK's election? Well FCKTARD.
I don't know any Muslim's named Obama, so I'm not sure what you're babbling about.
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,629

Location hidden
#22 5 hrs ago
President Barack Obama took unprecedented steps Thursday retaliating against what the administration described as "Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities," including sanctioning six Russian individuals and five Russian entities as well as ordering Russian diplomats to leave the country.

This is the first time the names of Russian officials involved in the hacking have become public on the sanctions list.

Obama also said in a separate statement that 35 Russian diplomats have been ordered to leave the country, and two Russian compounds are being closed under Thursday's actions.

A White House statement described the consensus from the Intelligence Community that Russia's meddling in US elections via cyberhacking as "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

"Russia's cyberactivities were intended to influence the election, erode faith in US democratic institutions, sow doubt about the integrity of our electoral process, and undermine confidence in the institutions of the US government," the statement said. "These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Chicago, IL

