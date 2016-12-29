There are on the WTNH story from 12 hrs ago, titled US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks. In it, WTNH reports that:

U.S. senators visiting eastern European allies to discuss security issues called for sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. Their demands came amid ongoing discussions among U.S. officials on an imminent response to alleged Russian meddling that would ensure the U.S. takes action before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

