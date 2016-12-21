US levels sanctions against Russia ov...

US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking

There are 24 comments on the MySanAntonio.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:

In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
Not Obama, not any agency, nor any report, has shown any evidence of Russia hacking anything. This is the last, dangerous hurrah to deflect attention away from Obama's failures, intentional creation of ISIS and their funding/arming, and especially his current treasonous (because it kills Americans) arming of Syrian rebels (ISIS) with shoulder held antiaircraft missiles. Anyone wanting a clear representation of this Democrat slight of hand and ridiculous allegations, see the following video interview of the first developer of anti-virus software, John McAfee.

"I would rather know my govt is doing something illegal than not know" - McAfee
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDTKKmBjlwE

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

104

Olive Branch, MS

#2 10 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I delight in the fruits of a post-truth era where my faithful worshippers deny the findings of the entire national intelligence apparatus, but believe without question in the innuendo and smear of unaccountable, conspiracy websites. Together my friends we shall ride the winds of hubris to ruin and destruction. And standing in the afterglow of recklessness, we will forget the errors of our ways and strike up the same false chorus!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mothra

Mesa, AZ

#3 9 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="The Real Donald Trump[/QUOTE]

Begone, troll.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

104

Olive Branch, MS

#4 9 hrs ago
Mothra wrote:
[QUOTE who="The Real Donald Trump"

Begone, troll.
Blasphemy! On January 20th I will inaugurated as the 45th President and you will be stuck with me for four years! Or at least until I get bored and resign, or am Impeached by Republicans or Democrats for a violation of the Emolument Clause, or my Russian masters leak my secrets to Wikileaks and I leave Washington as Nixon did. But seriously, I am your savior for the next four years. I alone can make America great again!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#5 9 hrs ago
I hope the first Russian nuke hits a Blue state.

The poor baby Democrats lose an election and try to set off a world war.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 9 hrs ago
Mothra wrote:
<quoted text>

Begone, troll.
Using Comrade tRumps exact words in satire offends you?

You voted for the ashhole, and you get 4 years (hopefully less) to regret it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

104

Olive Branch, MS

#7 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>Using Comrade tRumps exact words in satire offends you?

You voted for the ashhole, and you get 4 years (hopefully less) to regret it.
Americans have been duly warned that my words are not meant for literal consumption or serious consideration! They are for symbolic purposes only! I am the Twitter-In-Chief, the Jester of the White House!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Huck Fillary

Honolulu, HI

#9 8 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
Americans have been duly warned that my words are not meant for literal consumption or serious consideration! They are for symbolic purposes only! I am the Twitter-In-Chief, the Jester of the White House!
the Democratic Party has been reduced to nothing but a big pile of shit, still crying over elections while trump has brought back 8000 or so jobs and he's not even in office yet, trump is a hard worker and he gets things done and he' will always do what's right for this country

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

104

Olive Branch, MS

#10 8 hrs ago
Huck Fillary wrote:
<quoted text>the Democratic Party has been reduced to nothing but a big pile of shit, still crying over elections while trump has brought back 8000 or so jobs and he's not even in office yet, trump is a hard worker and he gets things done and he' will always do what's right for this country
My dear friend, what does that have to with the stated policy of my spokespeople that my words are not to be taken seriously or literally and symbolic only? OH! You're attempting to deflect criticism of me by suggesting I am a better choice than Hillary! Outstanding work! Nevermind that the election or choice is over now and it is incumbent upon the American people to hold me accountable. Nevermind that Democracy without accountability to the people is tyranny by ballot. And certainly nevermind that in order to make America great again the economy needs to add 50-75K jobs, per month! And absolutely nevermind that unskilled and skilled labor not outsourced to third world nations will increase consumer costs! Preach what you believe and never doubt!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#11 8 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
My dear friend, what does that have to with the stated policy of my spokespeople that my words are not to be taken seriously or literally and symbolic only? OH! You're attempting to deflect criticism of me by suggesting I am a better choice than Hillary! Outstanding work! Nevermind that the election or choice is over now and it is incumbent upon the American people to hold me accountable. Nevermind that Democracy without accountability to the people is tyranny by ballot. And certainly nevermind that in order to make America great again the economy needs to add 50-75K jobs, per month! And absolutely nevermind that unskilled and skilled labor not outsourced to third world nations will increase consumer costs! Preach what you believe and never doubt!
You're even more laughable than you were as Glorius Goodness.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

104

United States

#12 7 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>You're even more laughable than you were as Glorius Goodness.
That's it my faithful worshipper! Never defend, always attack! Never attempt to defend my contradictions or inconsistencies. I promise such belligerence and hubris won't produce the same evaporating majorities of the Republicans under Bush or Democrats under Obama. For I am the great Donald Trump and only I can make America great again!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mothra

Mesa, AZ

#13 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text.
Read my previous post, troll.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Huck Fillary

Honolulu, HI

#14 7 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
My dear friend, what does that have to with the stated policy of my spokespeople that my words are not to be taken seriously or literally and symbolic only? OH! You're attempting to deflect criticism of me by suggesting I am a better choice than Hillary! Outstanding work! Nevermind that the election or choice is over now and it is incumbent upon the American people to hold me accountable. Nevermind that Democracy without accountability to the people is tyranny by ballot. And certainly nevermind that in order to make America great again the economy needs to add 50-75K jobs, per month! And absolutely nevermind that unskilled and skilled labor not outsourced to third world nations will increase consumer costs! Preach what you believe and never doubt!
can you grow up queer

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#15 6 hrs ago
Instead of crying like a weakling that the "CYBER HONOR SYSTEM" has been violated, how about some adult discussion on why our national security is dependent on a faulty and vulnerable system of communications. This loser crybaby Obama, has busied himself for 8 years with sing-alongs at grade schools across the nation, and avoiding important issues. And it's time for him to GO!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#16 5 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
Americans have been duly warned that my words are not meant for literal consumption or serious consideration! They are for symbolic purposes only! I am the Twitter-In-Chief, the Jester of the White House!
Yes, that's quite true. I suspect it's a cheap way to draw out the ambitious rogues.

Trump doesn't seem to be the best speaker so he compensates by being the jester. As long as he remembers the mission, that's ok. Feel free to tell the world that we're taking 4 years to restructure before real bankruptcy ruins it all. It's going to be a bit isolationist, yes. Please tell the kids out there that we won't be there to handle their boo-boos for them so try to play nice.

Some time can be saved if Trump doesn't try too hard to trust the rich or find it too easy to distrust the poor. He could easily fail terribly if he does.

I noted Putin's comments regarding those sanctions regarding "Kitchen" diplomacy. I've referred to a similarly named concept regarding a Trump presidency in the past. I wonder if this is a subtle reference to the historical Andrew Jackson "Kitchen Cabinet" which essentially replaced the appointed cabinet after what was known as the Peggy Eaton affair.

It seems that all the Washington wives had their hackles up over one the of the wives of a cabinet member. The scandal was disrupting Jackson's agenda and he handled it through the unconventional means of maintaining a private group of advisers who had the real authority until he could find functional replacements.

It also seems that Jackson's reorg let to a spoils system to increase loyalty but it increased corruption as well. I'm not sure if there is a subtle message, but the harpies of the aristocracy don't really need a warning and the filthy, unending greed of all the rich suggests that perhaps ol' Vlad is suggesting a bit more practice to go with the preaching on government austerity.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#17 5 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
That's it my faithful worshipper! Never defend, always attack! Never attempt to defend my contradictions or inconsistencies. I promise such belligerence and hubris won't produce the same evaporating majorities of the Republicans under Bush or Democrats under Obama. For I am the great Donald Trump and only I can make America great again!
Your folk started this. It's the old "The law matters unless I don't agree in which case, it's the 14th Amendment!" mindset. It's a waste of time to open a dialog with you and yours. We'll take care of it as long as the greedy, rich #$%#% don't get their way.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

904

Location hidden
#18 5 hrs ago
And to think of all the fools who believed Mitt Romney about Russia being a threat.

MAGA - Make America Glasnost Again !!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

104

United States

#19 5 hrs ago
Huck Fillary wrote:
<quoted text>can you grow up queer
My dearest faithful friend. Your belligerence is misguided. As I have clearly stated I recognize and embrace your beliefs. Might I suggest an early nap to remedy your hostility?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Crossroads50

“Thx Vlad”

Since: Dec 16

320

Aurora, CO

#20 5 hrs ago
Meaningless, the whiny little loser biotch bath house Barry throwing a hiss fit after fondling Putin's testicles for years

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LovePotion5091

New York, NY

#21 5 hrs ago
any1 up for some naughty fun? K iK me on blueeyebb_a39 (im female)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are younger whites less racist? New research in... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 516
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min THE LONE WORKER 218,521
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min President Donald ... 2,638
News Michael Moore outlines steps for challenging Trump 3 min Sandra 90
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 4 min Just Think 16,202
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Tre H 4,879
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min ester povington 1,468,712
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 6 min Lawrence Wolf 54
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 14 min Go Blue Forever 560
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 19 min freebird 406,587
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 1 hr Just Think 207
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,820

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC