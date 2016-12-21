"I would rather know my govt is doing something illegal than not know" - McAfee
US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking
There are 24 comments on the MySanAntonio.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:
In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.
#1 11 hrs ago
Not Obama, not any agency, nor any report, has shown any evidence of Russia hacking anything. This is the last, dangerous hurrah to deflect attention away from Obama's failures, intentional creation of ISIS and their funding/arming, and especially his current treasonous (because it kills Americans) arming of Syrian rebels (ISIS) with shoulder held antiaircraft missiles. Anyone wanting a clear representation of this Democrat slight of hand and ridiculous allegations, see the following video interview of the first developer of anti-virus software, John McAfee.
"I would rather know my govt is doing something illegal than not know" - McAfee
|
Since: Dec 16
104
|
#2 10 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I delight in the fruits of a post-truth era where my faithful worshippers deny the findings of the entire national intelligence apparatus, but believe without question in the innuendo and smear of unaccountable, conspiracy websites. Together my friends we shall ride the winds of hubris to ruin and destruction. And standing in the afterglow of recklessness, we will forget the errors of our ways and strike up the same false chorus!
|
#3 9 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="The Real Donald Trump[/QUOTE]
Begone, troll.
|
Since: Dec 16
104
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Blasphemy! On January 20th I will inaugurated as the 45th President and you will be stuck with me for four years! Or at least until I get bored and resign, or am Impeached by Republicans or Democrats for a violation of the Emolument Clause, or my Russian masters leak my secrets to Wikileaks and I leave Washington as Nixon did. But seriously, I am your savior for the next four years. I alone can make America great again!
|
#5 9 hrs ago
I hope the first Russian nuke hits a Blue state.
The poor baby Democrats lose an election and try to set off a world war.
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Using Comrade tRumps exact words in satire offends you?
You voted for the ashhole, and you get 4 years (hopefully less) to regret it.
|
Since: Dec 16
104
|
#7 8 hrs ago
Americans have been duly warned that my words are not meant for literal consumption or serious consideration! They are for symbolic purposes only! I am the Twitter-In-Chief, the Jester of the White House!
|
#9 8 hrs ago
the Democratic Party has been reduced to nothing but a big pile of shit, still crying over elections while trump has brought back 8000 or so jobs and he's not even in office yet, trump is a hard worker and he gets things done and he' will always do what's right for this country
|
Since: Dec 16
104
|
#10 8 hrs ago
My dear friend, what does that have to with the stated policy of my spokespeople that my words are not to be taken seriously or literally and symbolic only? OH! You're attempting to deflect criticism of me by suggesting I am a better choice than Hillary! Outstanding work! Nevermind that the election or choice is over now and it is incumbent upon the American people to hold me accountable. Nevermind that Democracy without accountability to the people is tyranny by ballot. And certainly nevermind that in order to make America great again the economy needs to add 50-75K jobs, per month! And absolutely nevermind that unskilled and skilled labor not outsourced to third world nations will increase consumer costs! Preach what you believe and never doubt!
|
#11 8 hrs ago
You're even more laughable than you were as Glorius Goodness.
|
Since: Dec 16
104
United States
|
#12 7 hrs ago
That's it my faithful worshipper! Never defend, always attack! Never attempt to defend my contradictions or inconsistencies. I promise such belligerence and hubris won't produce the same evaporating majorities of the Republicans under Bush or Democrats under Obama. For I am the great Donald Trump and only I can make America great again!
|
#13 7 hrs ago
Read my previous post, troll.
|
#14 7 hrs ago
can you grow up queer
|
#15 6 hrs ago
Instead of crying like a weakling that the "CYBER HONOR SYSTEM" has been violated, how about some adult discussion on why our national security is dependent on a faulty and vulnerable system of communications. This loser crybaby Obama, has busied himself for 8 years with sing-alongs at grade schools across the nation, and avoiding important issues. And it's time for him to GO!
|
#16 5 hrs ago
Yes, that's quite true. I suspect it's a cheap way to draw out the ambitious rogues.
Trump doesn't seem to be the best speaker so he compensates by being the jester. As long as he remembers the mission, that's ok. Feel free to tell the world that we're taking 4 years to restructure before real bankruptcy ruins it all. It's going to be a bit isolationist, yes. Please tell the kids out there that we won't be there to handle their boo-boos for them so try to play nice.
Some time can be saved if Trump doesn't try too hard to trust the rich or find it too easy to distrust the poor. He could easily fail terribly if he does.
I noted Putin's comments regarding those sanctions regarding "Kitchen" diplomacy. I've referred to a similarly named concept regarding a Trump presidency in the past. I wonder if this is a subtle reference to the historical Andrew Jackson "Kitchen Cabinet" which essentially replaced the appointed cabinet after what was known as the Peggy Eaton affair.
It seems that all the Washington wives had their hackles up over one the of the wives of a cabinet member. The scandal was disrupting Jackson's agenda and he handled it through the unconventional means of maintaining a private group of advisers who had the real authority until he could find functional replacements.
It also seems that Jackson's reorg let to a spoils system to increase loyalty but it increased corruption as well. I'm not sure if there is a subtle message, but the harpies of the aristocracy don't really need a warning and the filthy, unending greed of all the rich suggests that perhaps ol' Vlad is suggesting a bit more practice to go with the preaching on government austerity.
|
#17 5 hrs ago
Your folk started this. It's the old "The law matters unless I don't agree in which case, it's the 14th Amendment!" mindset. It's a waste of time to open a dialog with you and yours. We'll take care of it as long as the greedy, rich #$%#% don't get their way.
|
Since: Oct 14
904
Location hidden
|
#18 5 hrs ago
And to think of all the fools who believed Mitt Romney about Russia being a threat.
MAGA - Make America Glasnost Again !!!
|
Since: Dec 16
104
United States
|
#19 5 hrs ago
My dearest faithful friend. Your belligerence is misguided. As I have clearly stated I recognize and embrace your beliefs. Might I suggest an early nap to remedy your hostility?
|
“Thx Vlad”
Since: Dec 16
320
|
#20 5 hrs ago
Meaningless, the whiny little loser biotch bath house Barry throwing a hiss fit after fondling Putin's testicles for years
|
#21 5 hrs ago
|
