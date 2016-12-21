US begins legal action against Barclays over mortgage-backed securities

Barclays Bank's UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London, as the US Department of Justice has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis. The US Department of Justice has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.