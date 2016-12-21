There are on the The Times of Israel story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

If President-elect Donald Trump wanted to show he planned to obliterate President Barack Obama's approach to Israel, he may have found his man to deliver that message in David Friedman, his pick for US ambassador. The bankruptcy lawyer and son of an Orthodox rabbi is everything Obama is not: a fervent supporter of Israeli settlements, opponent of Palestinian statehood and unrelenting defender of Israel's government.

