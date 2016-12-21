There are on the The Times Bulletin story from Thursday, titled Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear capability. In it, The Times Bulletin reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons. His comments on Twitter came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said strengthening his country's nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.