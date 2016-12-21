Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear capability
There are 70 comments on the The Times Bulletin story from Thursday, titled Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear capability. In it, The Times Bulletin reports that:
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons. His comments on Twitter came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said strengthening his country's nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year.
#1 Thursday
#2 Thursday
Nothing new. Nuclear arms race has always been a pissing contest. It's just that Obama had BPH.
#3 Friday
Typical Reich-Wing propaganda.
We have less Battleships, Airplanes, and now Nukes than we did in 1918.
MAGA
#4 Friday
Because a nuclear arsenal big enough to make the planet unable to support human life 10x over just isnt quite big enough.
FucktRump.
#5 Friday
We have enough nukes to blow up the world ten times. But Trump is not going to be satisfied with that, it's either build a bunch more or gold plate the ones we have.
#6 Friday
I'm thinking "laser guided" because everyone knows that precision weaponry reduces civilian casualties.
As long as you live 10-20 miles away from any potential target, you're good to go!
#7 Friday
There's that looney left head-in-sand attitude again.
As Russia, Iran and North Korea build up their nuclear capabilities, they continue to call for America to disarm. Ignoring reality, they continue to view the world as they hope it to be.
Much like Obama refusing to see Islamic terrorism as a reality.
Since 9/11, there had not been an Islamic terrorist attack on American soil until Obama took control. After that, there has been at least one Islamic terrorist attack in America each year. Plus, we see Islamic terrorists running wild in Europe as well as the Middle/Near East and East Africa. Keep in mind that Bush had pushed these terrorists so to small remote enclaves near the China border. Obama, refusing to admit that Islamic terrorists exist enabled the current situation.
Why expect a better result from refusing still to see the world as it really is?
Oslo, Norway
#8 Friday
#9 Friday
What Islamic terrorist city would be a good target for an ICBM? And if ten times over is not enough, what would be, twenty, thirty, where do you suggest we stop, or maybe we never stop.
#10 Friday
How few arms do we need to defend against the current nuclear build-up being conducted in Russia, Iran, North Korea and elsewhere; how out-dated is modern enough?
Pull your head out of the sand and look around.
It isn't "we" who needs to stop, dear ostrich, it's them!
#11 Friday
Tiny Hands tRump desperately wants a big missile...
#12 Friday
I don't really care much as long as the economy improves. Not going to be distracted and I recommend that Trump isn't either.
#13 Friday
#14 Friday
You only really need enough nukes to destroy the entire world 4 maybe 5 times.
Once you're turned the entire surface of the earth into a charred cinder that many times, there aren't going to be too many people left to launch any more attacks.
#15 Friday
Funny how uneducated and uninformed libturds actually believe that myth, there were two cities in Japan that were bombed to end the Second World War, today those cities thrive while Detroit dies under libtard control, shows you over time which one is more dangerous snowflake.
#16 Friday
Our aging nuclear arsenal needs updating. Old technology and out dated missile design as well as the delivery systems need modernization to bring the whole shebang into the 21st Century. Right now we are dealing with circuitry from the 60's,missile bodies from the same era and war heads that might recieve maintenence once a decade. Add to this the also out dated counter ICBM capability and we are behind in the defense realm. These systems need to be brought into the new centuery we live in to match or counter the threats belligerents offer......
Until the world gets sensible about nuclear weapons potential and the dangers to mankind we cannot lead the world in disarmament.... We tried that and no one listened. Now we are where we are. Still playing with MAD.......
#17 Friday
LOL Hard to find the floppy disc for those old systems :)
#18 Friday
Unfortunately science, logic and reason doesn't exist in Trump World.
#19 Friday
We cannot chance an "update" that could allow someone the ability to hack the system remotely.
There is a reason the technology appears to be outdated.
Remember, we hacked Iran's system?
We do not want anyone to be able to do the same.
#20 Friday
Hack, schmack....Comrade tRump will just hand over whatever Daddy Putin wants....
