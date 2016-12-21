There are on the Newsday story from 9 hrs ago, titled Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateralism. In it, Newsday reports that:

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.