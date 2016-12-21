Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateralism
There are 4 comments on the Newsday story from 9 hrs ago, titled Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateralism. In it, Newsday reports that:
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Can hardly wait until the Democrats have their favorite soap opera interrupted with Trumps inauguration on every single channel.Youll know the pain we felt having Obama .Eight years of seeing Obama is enough.I wish I could say that Obama left the world in a better place but I dont see it.Trump is going to have more problems than ever to work out.
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
#2 6 hrs ago
flirtygurl.52 is my K iK guys hit me up for some freaky fun (im female)
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,902
NYC
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Why would Obama try to sabotage Trump support of Israel? PM Netanyahu is right to claim the collusion between the Jihadist terrorist sympathizer regime of Obama, Kerry and Hillary Clinton with the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist agenda including the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist sponsoring Iranian regime that get 250 billion dollars and American Uranium from Hillary for their nukes and terrorist arming and the creation of ISIS caliphate by Hillary who armed ISIS Caliphate with American best weapons along the borders of Israel, Clearly, KerryÂ’s deceitful plan for Two State with Israel is cut to half of its area with 7 miles width along ISIS-Hamas Caliphate with its center in Jerusalem is two step plan to destroy Israel. KerryÂ’s demand for 600,000 Jews to be uprooted from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria cities because Caliphate cannot stand even seeing one Jew living them while two million Mozlem Brothers are living within the Israel pre-1967 borders as equal cities. This is surrender to the Mozlem brotherhood terrorists Caliphate demand that Hillary vowed to support when ISIS caliphate was established along the borders of Israel. Clearly, Kerry is calling for the cleansing of Jews from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria because Jews cannot live in these biblical areas that were Jewish during more than 3000 years and never been Palestinian countries. The Idea of Kerry is to create Mozlem Brother Caliphate of ISIS and Hamas terrorist that support ISIS caliphate with its center in Jerusalem and Jews are not allowed by Mozlem to live in their Caliphate and therefore Jews living in their biblical lands are problem for the creation of ISIS-Hamas caliphate while making Israel defenseless strip of land of 7 miles that is even too short for commercial aircrafts to land in Tel Aviv airport. Kerry is representing the ISIS caliphate agenda and Iranian agenda that Hillary created in 2011 and armed with thousands of best American tanks and missiles in return for hundreds of millions of dollars. There were never a Palestinian people in 1967 war when Jordanians attacked Israel and were defeated in the West bank that that ruled 17 years after the British Mandate of Israel ended. With nearly 600,00o Israelis living in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria in their biblical land of 3000 years are considered problem for ISISÂ–Hamas Caliphate creation in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, there is no reason for Israel to become defenseless miniature piece of land of 7 miles width, leading to the death of millions of Israelis and losing their land to ISIS-Hamas Caliphate.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,789
The Left Coast
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Because Allah told him to?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are younger whites less racist? New research in...
|1 min
|SlayWithTheTruth
|281
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|brad
|254,835
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|9 min
|Just Think
|16,170
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Henry
|1,467,513
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Bowling stance
|2,569
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|11 min
|Just Think
|492
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|13 min
|The Last Warrior ...
|114
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|15 min
|huntcoyotes
|406,324
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|52 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|101
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC