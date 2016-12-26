Trump scoffs as Obama says he would h...

Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 2016 election

There are 27 comments on the The Toronto Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 2016 election. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:

A dispute ensued Monday between the president and president-elect after Obama said he is confident that if he had run in the election against Trump, he would have come out victorious. Trump took to Twitter to respond to Obama's hypothetical musings.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,578

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
Poor Tiny Hands tRump...so easy to bait.

Moot

Miami, FL

#3 10 hrs ago
Not sure on this but a moot point. A president can't run for a third term.

RIP

Omaha, NE

#4 10 hrs ago
I see Obama is back on crack.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#5 10 hrs ago
Think of why Obama would say such a thing about an incoming President. It's egotistical to say the least, yet the intent is to try to delegitimize an opposing Party, as has become the Democrat rule book going back to the 2000 election. About 95 Million Americans out of the work force, 3.7 Million more women in poverty levels, expanded roles of food stamp recipients, expansions of numbers on government assistance of many varying types, expansions of part time jobs instead of full labor, 10 Trillion dollars added to the national debt... all these are the legacies of Obama. Americans became aware of it. Playing along with the Liberal mindset that would viciously attack as racist any condemnation of Obama's policies became the game. Giving the Liberal mindset enough rope to hang itself became the game. Finally, electing a man capable of pushing every one of their cowardly, weak and conspiratorial buttons became the game.

Pondering

Miami, FL

#6 9 hrs ago
But ancient senile brain damaged old hag got almost 3 million more vote. Just dont make sense.

RIP

Omaha, NE

#7 9 hrs ago
Pondering wrote:
But ancient senile brain damaged old hag got almost 3 million more vote. Just dont make sense.
It was the dead people voting, illegal aliens voting, and voting machines rigged, all for Clinton. It can all be found on YouTube, so there is proof. The Russian hacking claims. No Proof. Can't wait to see Clinton and Obama locked up.

Responsibility

Petaluma, CA

#8 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Think of why Obama would say such a thing about an incoming President..
Why not?

Trump ran the most "unpresidented" toxic campaign, there has been "upresidentEd" shock and horror over the Electoral trump win, there has been "unpresidented" bizarre tweets that have shown ignorance, there has been "unpresidented" concern here and abroad that trump is unhinged and uninformed and his behavior as president elect has been "inpresidented" and strange.

disgruntled

Clarks Summit, PA

#9 9 hrs ago
RIP wrote:
<quoted text>It was the dead people voting, illegal aliens voting, and voting machines rigged, all for Clinton. Can't wait to see Clinton and Obama locked up.
Can you prove that statement in a court of law? You could possibly be sued for that statement in a court of law.

disgruntled

Clarks Summit, PA

#10 9 hrs ago
RIP wrote:
<quoted text>Can't wait to see Clinton and Obama locked up.
Don't hold your breath

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#11 9 hrs ago
Responsibility wrote:
Why not?
Trump ran the most "unpresidented" toxic campaign, there has been "upresidentEd" shock and horror over the Electoral trump win, there has been "unpresidented" bizarre tweets that have shown ignorance, there has been "unpresidented" concern here and abroad that trump is unhinged and uninformed and his behavior as president elect has been "inpresidented" and strange.
Obama has gone back on what he said about a helpful transition, but then he undermines and betrays all of his international assertions also. He's two faced and that is why Trump won. This is not unusual for someone embracing Communism around the world and imposing Communist doctrine here in the US. The false narratives coming from you losers is all about your childishness. Your renewed adherence to such false narratives is exactly like a junkie coming back to their drugs.

Responsibility

Petaluma, CA

#12 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>Obama has gone back on what he said about a helpful transition
President Obama has said he will help trump as much as trump thinks he needs it.

Trump's strange behavior as ELectoral President Elect has been a concern here and abroad.

I would love a dual press conference with President Obama and trump to show the public who is informed, who is presidential and who is informed. Answers can be longer than 140 characters!

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,784

The Left Coast

#13 8 hrs ago
Another multi-million tax dollar family vacation has Obama feelin feisty. Or, a little presidential play-doh might be in order.

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,175

MILKY WAY

#14 8 hrs ago
Responsibility wrote:
<quoted text>

Why not?

Trump ran the most "unpresidented" toxic campaign, there has been "upresidentEd" shock and horror over the Electoral trump win, there has been "unpresidented" bizarre tweets that have shown ignorance, there has been "unpresidented" concern here and abroad that trump is unhinged and uninformed and his behavior as president elect has been "inpresidented" and strange.
Not true.
While Trump traveled the country campaigning on issues affecting common Americans, Hillary sat home funding attack ads disseminated through the Main Stream Media. The MSM continues the attacks on Trump's transition by giving voice to Democrat lies, innuendo and fake news deigned to wither support from the incoming President.
Trump resorts to Twitter because it is the most reliable means for getting the unvarnished truth to the American people.

gwww

Welcome, MN

#15 7 hrs ago
Clinton was Obama third term.Obama would have lost the voters that wanted the first woman president.Its hard to say but Obama isnt a candidate,wasnt a candidate and never will be a candidate.Obama didnt help Clinton much so I say no.

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,175

MILKY WAY

#16 7 hrs ago
Responsibility wrote:
<quoted text>

President Obama has said he will help trump as much as trump thinks he needs it.

Trump's strange behavior as ELectoral President Elect has been a concern here and abroad.

I would love a dual press conference with President Obama and trump to show the public who is informed, who is presidential and who is informed. Answers can be longer than 140 characters!
There's a huge difference between what Obama says and what he does.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/dec/...

The world knows this. The American people recognizes it, and have rejected Obama's policies yet again at federal, state and local levels.

RIP

Omaha, NE

#17 7 hrs ago
disgruntled wrote:
<quoted text>

Can you prove that statement in a court of law? You could possibly be sued for that statement in a court of law.
Yes I could. Video evidence. Bring on the lawsuit. There is such a thing as Counter suit. Where's that intell on Russian hacking?

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#18 6 hrs ago
That is a backhanded way of INSULTING Hillary.... suggesting that he (Obama) would have beat Trump indicates that even he thinks he is better than Hillary.

What a slap in her face.

President Hansens Disease

Bronx, NY

#19 4 hrs ago
Obama is to the presidency what rot is to leprosy.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

72,861

Location hidden
#22 43 min ago
Just Think wrote:
Poor Tiny Hands tRump...so easy to bait.
It's tiny brain that's the problem.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

72,861

Location hidden
#23 38 min ago
RIP wrote:
I see Obama is back on crack.
In contrast to your moronic quip, Obama now has a 55% favorability rating, while a majority of Americans dislike Trump.
I only wish Obama would have been allowed to run for a third term. Despite his brain dead opposition, he has been a great president.
