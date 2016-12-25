Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democrats want more
President-elect Donald Trump says he will dissolve his charitable foundation before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest. The Democratic Party says that's not enough and is calling for the billionaire businessman to put his assets in a blind trust.
#1 13 hrs ago
How will he buy portraits of himself now?......
#2 12 hrs ago
Trump just needs to start a 'family foundation' like Hillary. He can anonymously collect money from around the world and the liberals will love it and praise his good works.
#3 11 hrs ago
We need to stop this madman by using the 2018 midterms so we can have a little hope again until we win the white house 2020.
#4 11 hrs ago
I am sure trump woud be as excited if trump had a foundation that has helped millions. It would probably "help" more than trump University!
#6 9 hrs ago
The difficulty with that plan is in blue areas of America the economy and job growth are robust and exceeding rural areas of the United States
Grass root Liberals residing in those areas are content so long as they're achieving economic prosperity.
#7 9 hrs ago
This is a response to the NY Attorney Generals' current investigation of the Trump Foundation and Donald Trump's history of using the account as his personal slush fund
“Yeah, but...”
#8 9 hrs ago
Democrats always demand more, but rarely offer anything.
#9 9 hrs ago
Keep dreaming snowflake, get ready more more embarrassing losses in the mid term elections, and expect to lose the 2020 presidential election.
#10 8 hrs ago
#13 8 hrs ago
You're an ahole -- it comes natural doesn't it!
#14 5 hrs ago
;) Rustyboy! it's all about political+science!! politiCor finish not all about scienteeth deals with Trumper 2017 and wish the best Trumpoliticare!! ;-0h, here is Trump in D.C. lyrics...
#15 5 hrs ago
;) U thinking Trump need $$ & public attention? ;-00h, Trump are scienteeth construction & real Estate $$$$$$$$$$ and Y D.C. brought him in the circle for U 2B emontional?? ;)
#16 4 hrs ago
We'll have to savior this opportunity to witness how managing government and the affairs of the United States should be done now that Republicans are the congressional majority serving a GOP President again.
