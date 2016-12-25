Trump says hea s closing foundation, ...

Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democrats want more

There are 13 comments on the The Republic story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democrats want more. In it, The Republic reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump says he will dissolve his charitable foundation before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest. The Democratic Party says that's not enough and is calling for the billionaire businessman to put his assets in a blind trust.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,747

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
How will he buy portraits of himself now?......

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,780

The Left Coast

#2 12 hrs ago
Trump just needs to start a 'family foundation' like Hillary. He can anonymously collect money from around the world and the liberals will love it and praise his good works.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#3 11 hrs ago
We need to stop this madman by using the 2018 midterms so we can have a little hope again until we win the white house 2020.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Responsibility

Petaluma, CA

#4 11 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Trump just needs to start a 'family foundation' like Hillary. He can anonymously collect money from around the world and the liberals will love it and praise his good works.
I am sure trump woud be as excited if trump had a foundation that has helped millions. It would probably "help" more than trump University!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#6 9 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
We need to stop this madman by using the 2018 midterms so we can have a little hope again until we win the white house 2020.
The difficulty with that plan is in blue areas of America the economy and job growth are robust and exceeding rural areas of the United States

Grass root Liberals residing in those areas are content so long as they're achieving economic prosperity.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#7 9 hrs ago
Responsibility wrote:
<quoted text>

I am sure trump woud be as excited if trump had a foundation that has helped millions. It would probably "help" more than trump University!
This is a response to the NY Attorney Generals' current investigation of the Trump Foundation and Donald Trump's history of using the account as his personal slush fund

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,169

MILKY WAY

#8 9 hrs ago
Democrats always demand more, but rarely offer anything.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#9 9 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
We need to stop this madman by using the 2018 midterms so we can have a little hope again until we win the white house 2020.
Keep dreaming snowflake, get ready more more embarrassing losses in the mid term elections, and expect to lose the 2020 presidential election.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Flirtz1484

Sydney, Australia

#10 8 hrs ago
anyone up for some freaky fun? K iK me on camgirl.80 (im female)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#13 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Trump just needs to start a 'family foundation' like Hillary. He can anonymously collect money from around the world and the liberals will love it and praise his good works.
You're an ahole -- it comes natural doesn't it!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cold War II

Chandler, AZ

#14 5 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Trump just needs to start a 'family foundation' like Hillary. He can anonymously collect money from around the world and the liberals will love it and praise his good works.
;) Rustyboy! it's all about political+science!! politiCor finish not all about scienteeth deals with Trumper 2017 and wish the best Trumpoliticare!! ;-0h, here is Trump in D.C. lyrics...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL2NjSXsQjE
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cold War II

Chandler, AZ

#15 5 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
How will he buy portraits of himself now?......
;) U thinking Trump need $$ & public attention? ;-00h, Trump are scienteeth construction & real Estate $$$$$$$$$$ and Y D.C. brought him in the circle for U 2B emontional?? ;)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#16 4 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
Democrats always demand more, but rarely offer anything.
We'll have to savior this opportunity to witness how managing government and the affairs of the United States should be done now that Republicans are the congressional majority serving a GOP President again.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 2 min Stock of Abraham 14,263
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 4 min ThomasA 32
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 5 min Trump your President 53
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min VetnorsGate 1,466,161
News Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know 11 min Jesus h Christ 8
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... 13 min spocko 625
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 15 min Trump your President 2,256
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 22 min davy 105
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 16,001
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 hr Rico from East Lo... 405,963
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC