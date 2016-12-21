Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
There are 8 comments on the South China Morning Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017.
US president-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new scepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations. "You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way.
#1 9 hrs ago
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
#2 7 hrs ago
Trust computers. Don't trust your sobriety when in front of one.
Since: Oct 14
907
Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
Agreed!
2021 can't get here quick enough.
#4 5 hrs ago
It's gonna be just like Reagan's last few months. We'll have a mental case in charge.
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
1,428
outdoors
#5 5 hrs ago
He is entirely correct in this.
Netherlands
#6 2 hrs ago
Back of the bus, Sambo!
#7 1 hr ago
We'll have to wait another 4 years for that to happen, unless endless buffoonery will be his own undoing
#8 1 hr ago
<< Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017 >>
Trump blames Internet security vulnerabilities to hacking in an obvious effort not to blame those who exploit them, like the Russian criminals who are Putin's cronies.
