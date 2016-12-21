Trump says he doesn't trust computers...

Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017

There are 8 comments on the South China Morning Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:

US president-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new scepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations. "You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 9 hrs ago
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
Trust computers. Don't trust your sobriety when in front of one.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

907

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
Agreed!

2021 can't get here quick enough.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
JustSayYes

North Augusta, SC

#4 5 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
It's gonna be just like Reagan's last few months. We'll have a mental case in charge.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

1,428

outdoors

#5 5 hrs ago
He is entirely correct in this.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huntcoyotes

Netherlands

#6 2 hrs ago
JustSayYes wrote:
<quoted text>

It's gonna be just like Reagan's last few months. We'll have a mental case in charge.
Back of the bus, Sambo!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
We'll have to wait another 4 years for that to happen, unless endless buffoonery will be his own undoing

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Arlington Heights, IL

#8 1 hr ago
<< Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017 >>

Trump blames Internet security vulnerabilities to hacking in an obvious effort not to blame those who exploit them, like the Russian criminals who are Putin's cronies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min Insults Are Easier 218,582
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,469,493
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer 4 min Community Disorga... 4
News Mexican man charged with rape of girl, 13, had ... 5 min Battle Tested 34
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Rosa_Winkel 4,897
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 5 min OrangeAide 33
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min lides 23,087
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 33 min Responsibility 2,774
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 56 min Rico from East Lo... 406,740
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 16,322
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 1 hr freedom2016 252
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,003

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC