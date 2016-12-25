Trump adopting same behavior he criti...

Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clinton for

There are 6 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clinton for. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump is embracing some of his top attacks on Hillary Clinton as he forms his new administration, engaging in some of the same behavior he used against his rival during the presidential campaign. From installing Wall Street executives in his Cabinet to avoiding news conferences, the president-elect is adopting some of the same behavior for which he criticized Clinton during their fiery presidential campaign.

Cold War II

Chandler, AZ

#1 10 hrs ago
hello Robotopoix;) have U see this one yet?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0gHibeHfdA

Cold War II

Chandler, AZ

#2 10 hrs ago
hello Bot ;) do U know hu creating u? it's E=Mc2 you will bee vs. 0=Mc3 in the future!!
Areola2233

Sydney, Australia

#3 10 hrs ago
gwww

Welcome, MN

#4 5 hrs ago
The media had their chance but they tried every trick in the book to keep Trump from being elected and then when Trump gave them a second chance after becoming President Elect they continued with the same ill behaviour spinning a negative view on practically all of Trumps cabinet picks.The media of today is nothing more than a propoganda machine for the democrats.I saw Trump on Fox news about a week ago and Twitter so thats not the same as hiding like Clinton.
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#5 5 hrs ago
The top legal thinkers of the Twentieth Century put a propagandist press operative on trial and sentenced him to death. The Allies of WWII hung that slime bag and he deserved it. The same justice should be applied to many in the mainstream press, because they have turned them into slanderous and libelous rags not representing any concept of traditional journalism. These people are guilty of crimes against humanity and should hang.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 4 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
The media had their chance but they tried every trick in the book to keep Trump from being elected and then when Trump gave them a second chance after becoming President Elect they continued with the same ill behaviour spinning a negative view on practically all of Trumps cabinet picks.The media of today is nothing more than a propoganda machine for the democrats.I saw Trump on Fox news about a week ago and Twitter so thats not the same as hiding like Clinton.
Hillary isn't in hiding she's in rehab.

They took away her flip phone so she can't call the liquor store.

