Tribes Don't Know What to Expect From Trump
There are 6 comments on the Voice of America story from 9 hrs ago, titled Tribes Don't Know What to Expect From Trump. In it, Voice of America reports that:
In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, travelers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline as they walk into a tent next to an upside-down american flag in Cannon Ball, N.D. For hundreds of protesters, it was cause to cheer when the Obama administration this month declined to issue an easement for the Dakota Access pipeline's final segment. But that elation was dampened by the uncertainty of what comes next: a Donald Trump-led White House that might be far less attuned to issues affecting Native Americans.
#1 7 hrs ago
imagine that
United States
#2 7 hrs ago
I think they can expect Trump won't be the same ass kisser as Obama.
Don't know how that will impact the tribes but it sure will impact the rest of the nation and the world.
#3 6 hrs ago
This article originating at the government funded propaganda radio is interesting in its attempt to hide its bias and takeover by Democrat Communist agenda driven sleeper agents. They are intelligent and slick in their deliveries. The constant introduction of doubt about an incoming President is a tactic. They assert the doubt, they confirm the doubt, they justify the doubt and they imply that everyone is doubting. That is total control of the use of psychology to impose an agenda, especially when hidden within a framework of delivery feigning a journalistic approach. They do similar indoctrination routines in other government agencies, especially the Department of Education, where they impose these tactics on younger and younger, very vulnerable children.
The overtaking of government agencies by these type of agent provocateurs and sleeper cells initiated by the Communist framework of government and societal takeover is a distinct problem and needs to be utterly destroyed as an influence in a truly pluralistic and secular society. The imposition of psychology routines resulting in religious, rather than intellectual adherence is bad for the country. Psychology as a new religion, telling everyone what is right and what is wrong, is worse and more insidious than a theological religion. The Communist is arrogant and an enemy.
#4 2 hrs ago
Trump, Obama. Same difference. Talk, talk. It's all just a bag of tricks to get their way. Might as well be talking to Rainman as to any politician.
#5 1 hr ago
Obama is Trump with a tan, and Velcro on his scalp.
Since: Oct 12
48,757
Location hidden
#6 15 min ago
Hanging that flag upside down, isn't gonna garner many supporters.....
