Top golfers honor military at Patriot...

Top golfers honor military at Patriot All-America

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Major Troy Gilbert, a U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot, was killed in 2006 when his plane crashed in Iraq. Standing on a stage on a sunny desert day 10 years later, his widow talked about their five children, the normalcy of the day, the shock of answering the door to the Luke Air Force Base chaplain surrounded by base leaders - all without cracking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min It aint necessari... 218,412
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... 2 min BHO Monumental Di... 1
News Are younger whites less racist? New research in... 3 min AREYOUNGBLACKSLES... 305
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 5 min anonymous 21
News 10 Election Moments You Won't Totally Hate And ... 5 min Flowerz1129 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,467,673
News Top Trump aide: "Fine with us" if FBI doesn't r... 10 min Raspberry8445 99
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 16 min southern at heart 522
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 23 min JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 16,161
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 39 min Orange Orangutan 406,429
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 55 min Go Blue Forever 126
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC