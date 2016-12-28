Top golfers honor military at Patriot All-America
Major Troy Gilbert, a U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot, was killed in 2006 when his plane crashed in Iraq. Standing on a stage on a sunny desert day 10 years later, his widow talked about their five children, the normalcy of the day, the shock of answering the door to the Luke Air Force Base chaplain surrounded by base leaders - all without cracking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 min
|It aint necessari...
|218,412
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|2 min
|BHO Monumental Di...
|1
|Are younger whites less racist? New research in...
|3 min
|AREYOUNGBLACKSLES...
|305
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|5 min
|anonymous
|21
|10 Election Moments You Won't Totally Hate And ...
|5 min
|Flowerz1129
|2
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Earl
|1,467,673
|Top Trump aide: "Fine with us" if FBI doesn't r...
|10 min
|Raspberry8445
|99
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|16 min
|southern at heart
|522
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|23 min
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|16,161
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|39 min
|Orange Orangutan
|406,429
|
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|55 min
|Go Blue Forever
|126
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC