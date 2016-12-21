The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks 'so true!'
There are 14 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from Yesterday, titled The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks 'so true!'. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
|
#1 Yesterday
Imagine a room full of dictators who use chemical weapons on women and children (Bashar al-Assad) and tyrants whoÂ’ve had political rivals and journalists murdered (Vladimir Putin), then toss in the KKK, David Duke (white nationalist and former Grand Wizard of the KKK), and neo-Nazis.
Now ask yourself this: when has a group of people like that ever been on the right side of history?
The answer is quite simple: Never.
However, those are some of the people and groups who all wanted to see tRump elected president. Putin launched a cyber attack against this country to do just about everything he could to help make it happen, while David Duke and the KKK enthusiastically praised and celebrated his victory.
For a moment forget everything else (though it all still matters), and just focus on that reality.
A reality that tells us a candidate for president was supported by some of the most disgusting, vile and horrible human beings on the planet.
People who murder rivals, slaughter women and children, are proud and open racists, honor the horrific beliefs of Adolf Hitler Â— those are the people who all wanted to see tRump win.
Whether his supporters will admit it or not, that means something.
ItÂ’s not a coincidence that a Russian tyrant, a Syrian dictator, one of the most infamous hate groups on the planet, a renowned white nationalist and the disgusting creatures who view Hitler as a role model were all on the same side of supporting a particular presidential candidate Â— tRump.
|
#2 Yesterday
... post you make worth reading.
|
Since: Dec 16
34
|
#3 Yesterday
I am The Real Donald Trump and I want to assure that Russia in now way played a part in hacking the DNCs computers. Nevermind all of our nations intelligence agency's agree that Russia was behind the cyber attack. Never mind that American banks will no longer loan me money because of my terrible credit history. Nevermind the recent doubling of my debt load. There are no more facts, there is only what you believe. Believe in me America, only I can save you!
|
Since: Dec 16
34
|
#4 Yesterday
BTW: the fact that I owe $630 Million in personal loans to Russian tycoons has nothing to do with my pro-Russian stance.
|
#6 Yesterday
Why didn't Trump reach out to Vladimir Putin to solicit his help in vetoing the UN Resolution condemning Israel? Russia, China, France and Great Britain also has veto power on the UN Security Council.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
|
#7 Yesterday
BFF's......
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#8 23 hrs ago
Snowflake, there was no hacking of the DNC, the data was freely handed over by an angry Bernie Sanders supporter who wanted the truth to come out, but it's unlikely it had much of an effect on the outcome of the election anyway, the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary was a very poor candidate, on the bright side the democrats self destructed trying to force the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary down our throats.
America won, the best candidate won.
|
Since: Dec 16
34
United States
|
#9 23 hrs ago
Thank you! It doesn't matter that all of the US intelligence agencies report as fact that Russians hacked into the DNC server, it only matters what you believe! Nothing that can be construed as critical of me can be allowed to stand. So good work my faithful worshiper. Keep preaching what you believe and it will become truth!
|
#10 21 hrs ago
I apologize for all the big words, champ.
I'll try to go mono-syllabic for you next round.
|
#12 3 hrs ago
mikey, you need your pv$$y grabbed SO HARD n SO REPEATEDLY that you wont sit down for about 4years. STFU now snowyflakey.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#13 1 hr ago
Only one problem snowflake, they haven't said any such thing.
Was Benghazi over a video?
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#14 1 hr ago
Are you Bill Clinton?
Like I predicted months ago that Trump would be elected president and you delicate little snowflakes would become totally unhinged.
Watch out what you grab, you might just end up laying on the floor wondering what happened.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 1 hr ago
I doubt you are able to use big words cupcake, why do libtards all suffer from such an exaggerated sense of their own intelligence?
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?
|
Sydney, Australia
|
#16 1 hr ago
|
