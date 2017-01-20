The Latest: President Obama wishes cr...

The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas

The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas

Before heading home for the night, President Barack Obama, his two daughters, and close friends unwound with some local style "shave ice" at Island Snow in Kailua. The popular Hawaiian dessert combines thinly shaved ice with different flavors of syrup and assorted toppings.

Christmas In Jan For US

Bronx, NY

#1 17 hrs ago
I wish it was January 20th, 2017, 12 noon already.

gwww

Welcome, MN

#2 12 hrs ago
Obamas real accomplishment..
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eidz4JD7F80

Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#3 10 hrs ago
I watched the address and thought it was wonderful! Class acts both of them. I just wish he would be given anotherfew addresses and will miss them.

Nurple4699

Sydney, Australia

#5 6 hrs ago
ICE

Roanoke, IN

#6 5 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
I watched the address and thought it was wonderful! Class acts both of them. I just wish he would be given anotherfew addresses and will miss them.
Do you work at being a dumbazz or does it just come naturally?

Chicago, IL

