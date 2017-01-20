The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas
There are 5 comments on the The Daily Advance story from 19 hrs ago, titled The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas. In it, The Daily Advance reports that:
Before heading home for the night, President Barack Obama, his two daughters, and close friends unwound with some local style "shave ice" at Island Snow in Kailua. The popular Hawaiian dessert combines thinly shaved ice with different flavors of syrup and assorted toppings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
I wish it was January 20th, 2017, 12 noon already.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Obamas real accomplishment..
|
#3 10 hrs ago
I watched the address and thought it was wonderful! Class acts both of them. I just wish he would be given anotherfew addresses and will miss them.
|
Sydney, Australia
|
#5 6 hrs ago
babyface_z506 is my K iK guys hit me up for some kinky fun (im female)
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Do you work at being a dumbazz or does it just come naturally?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|2 min
|Stock of Abraham
|14,263
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|5 min
|ThomasA
|32
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|5 min
|Trump your President
|53
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,161
|Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know
|12 min
|Jesus h Christ
|8
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|14 min
|spocko
|625
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|Trump your President
|2,256
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|22 min
|davy
|105
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|16,001
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|405,963
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC