The Latest: Obamas, friends tour Hawa...

The Latest: Obamas, friends tour Hawaii Islamic arts center

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Obama family along with friends spent an hour Wednesday evening touring a center for Islamic art and culture in Honolulu. The center is in Shangri La - the former mansion of the heiress Doris Duke that overlooks the Pacific Ocean near Diamond Head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,467,946
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min southern at heart 406,468
News Are younger whites less racist? New research in... 1 min SlayWithTheTruth 327
News This election has divided the country. Getting ... 1 min Sorry Hill 1,159
News What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer... 1 min Wildchild 6
News The Chinese Solar Juggernaut that Trump Can't Stop 1 min Retribution 7
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 1 min Trump your President 145
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 5 min southern at heart 533
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 5 min Troll Hunters 16,170
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,569

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC