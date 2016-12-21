There are on the WWSB story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on golf course. In it, WWSB reports that:

President Barack Obama is starting off New Year's Eve hitting the links at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, known for its views of the Pacific coastline and Koolau mountains, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Obama's motorcade left his vacation rental home in Kailua about 10 a.m. As it arrived on base a few minutes later, the sun was breaking through the clouds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.