There are 9 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for no repeal. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

Opponents of House Bill 2 hold signs outside the House chambers gallery as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. ... . State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, speaks on the senate floor during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly called to consider repeal of NC HB2 in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Rejoice And Be Glad

Bronx, NY

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Hallelujah! Only 28 days left of the American nightmare known as the Obama Administration.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waco1910

Since: Nov 16

431

Lenoir, NC

#2 Thursday Dec 22
No lie.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NotU

Raleigh, NC

#3 Thursday Dec 22
Then a new nightmare begins..Don't come back bitchin when your your hero fails

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FUBAR

United States

#5 Thursday Dec 22
NotU wrote:
Then a new nightmare begins..Don't come back bitchin when your your hero fails
Some already have buyer's remorse. Those Trump supporters who rely on government program's are starting to realize they will not have it so good under an administration built of billionaires.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#7 Thursday
NotU wrote:
Then a new nightmare begins..Don't come back bitchin when your your hero fails
you just mad because you cant use the bathroom you want to,sissy boy

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waco1910

Since: Nov 16

431

Lenoir, NC

#8 Thursday
All NC democrats voted against repealing the"bathroom law".

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#9 Friday
the dems will try to repeal the law the next election cycle,when they want your vote

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#10 Yesterday
FUBAR wrote:
<quoted text>

Some already have buyer's remorse. Those Trump supporters who rely on government program's are starting to realize they will not have it so good under an administration built of billionaires.
Ease off the fake news snowflake, I predicted months ago that you wing nuts would become unhinged when Trump was elected, I hope you alt-leftists keep up the crazy, wait for the mid-term elections for another crushing loss.

How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Wondering

Beverly, MA

#11 Yesterday
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Ease off the fake news snowflake, I predicted months ago that you wing nuts would become unhinged when Trump was elected, I hope you alt-leftists keep up the crazy, wait for the mid-term elections for another crushing loss.

How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
So threatening your friends and neighbors with a bloody revolution when you thought you may not get your way is better?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

