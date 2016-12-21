The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for no repeal
There are 9 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for no repeal. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
Opponents of House Bill 2 hold signs outside the House chambers gallery as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. ... . State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, speaks on the senate floor during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly called to consider repeal of NC HB2 in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Hallelujah! Only 28 days left of the American nightmare known as the Obama Administration.
Since: Nov 16
431
#2 Thursday Dec 22
No lie.
#3 Thursday Dec 22
Then a new nightmare begins..Don't come back bitchin when your your hero fails
United States
#5 Thursday Dec 22
Some already have buyer's remorse. Those Trump supporters who rely on government program's are starting to realize they will not have it so good under an administration built of billionaires.
#7 Thursday
you just mad because you cant use the bathroom you want to,sissy boy
Since: Nov 16
431
#8 Thursday
All NC democrats voted against repealing the"bathroom law".
#9 Friday
the dems will try to repeal the law the next election cycle,when they want your vote
Saint Paul, MN
#10 Yesterday
Ease off the fake news snowflake, I predicted months ago that you wing nuts would become unhinged when Trump was elected, I hope you alt-leftists keep up the crazy, wait for the mid-term elections for another crushing loss.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
#11 Yesterday
So threatening your friends and neighbors with a bloody revolution when you thought you may not get your way is better?
