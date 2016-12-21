The Latest: Man held for death of ex-...

The Latest: Man held for death of ex-reality show contestant

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

San Francisco appointed a deputy chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday to head the city police department as it deals with a number of racially charged issues. San Francisco named a new police chief, an African-American police veteran who officials and community activists hope can reform a troubled department marred by fatal police shootings of minorities.

