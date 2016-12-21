Texas lawmakers undeterred by Supreme Court abortion verdict
Texas lawmakers plan to bring to the floor several bills that would restrict abortions despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer that found two provisions of Texas law on the procedure unconstitutional. The Dallas Morning News reports that lawmakers are undeterred by the court's verdict and subsequent legal challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Homer
|1,466,627
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|southern at heart
|2,402
|President Obama bans future offshore oil leases...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Are younger whites less racist? New research in...
|4 min
|AREYOUNGBLACKSLES...
|109
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|IND
|254,756
|LUPICA: U.S. must investigate if Russia affecte...
|6 min
|swampmudd
|85
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,359
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|20 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|16,071
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|26 min
|spocko
|346
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|lllolllvlllolll
|406,140
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC