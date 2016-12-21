Texas lawmakers undeterred by Supreme...

Texas lawmakers undeterred by Supreme Court abortion verdict

Texas lawmakers plan to bring to the floor several bills that would restrict abortions despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer that found two provisions of Texas law on the procedure unconstitutional. The Dallas Morning News reports that lawmakers are undeterred by the court's verdict and subsequent legal challenges.

