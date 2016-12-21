Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-elect - for now
In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a press conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office during the special session of the General Assembly that is going on a few blocks away in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor has sued over a new law passed by Republican legislators to limit his powers as he prepares to take office. Cooper filed the lawsuit Friday, Dec. 30 over the law that ends the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards.
#1 12 hrs ago
Eat more green vegetables.
#4 1 hr ago
North Carolina is no longer classified as a democracy
In the just released EIP report, North CarolinaÂ’s overall electoral integrity score of 58/100 for the 2016 election places us alongside authoritarian states and pseudo-democracies like Cuba, Indonesia and Sierra Leone.
If it were a nation state, North Carolina would rank right in the middle of the global league table Â– a deeply flawed, partly free democracy that is only slightly ahead of the failed democracies that constitute much of the developing world.
www.newsobserver.com/opinion/op-ed/article122...
