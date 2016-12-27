Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee

Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee

There are 5 comments on the WWAY-TV Wilmington story from 14 hrs ago, titled Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee. In it, WWAY-TV Wilmington reports that:

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. She said three people were aboard the aircraft that originated from a Jacksonville, Florida-area airport and was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
davy

Colby, KS

#1 12 hrs ago
hillary and a couple of weiners?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
art vandalay

Morganton, NC

#2 9 hrs ago
davy wrote:
hillary and a couple of weiners?
Fucktard. What motivated you to leave such a retarded comment? People died.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jan

Reading, PA

#3 8 hrs ago
Did they find it yet. This ain't the Bermuda Triangle, so they gotta be somewhere.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retired

United States

#5 6 hrs ago
Army National Guard found the plane about 4 pm.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#6 5 hrs ago
art vandalay wrote:
<quoted text>
Fucktard. What motivated you to leave such a retarded comment? People died.
just asked if it was hillary and a couple of weiners,fucktard,now you can GFY
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 5 min Cabrini Green 8
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Dr Phil 232,131
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 37 min Trump your President 41
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Susanm 1,467,042
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 45 min Just call me ABE 2 254,785
News Oklahoma Police: Meth Mom Molested Her Kids Whi... (Jan '14) 57 min Epitome of an ath... 117
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords 1 hr Trump your President 9
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 hr Agents of Corruption 406,211
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 3 hr Aquarius-wy 413
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 4 hr DR X 55
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 hr Aquarius-wy 2,512
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC