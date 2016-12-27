Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
There are 5 comments on the WWAY-TV Wilmington story from 14 hrs ago, titled Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee. In it, WWAY-TV Wilmington reports that:
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. She said three people were aboard the aircraft that originated from a Jacksonville, Florida-area airport and was reported missing Tuesday evening.
#1 12 hrs ago
hillary and a couple of weiners?
#2 9 hrs ago
Fucktard. What motivated you to leave such a retarded comment? People died.
#3 8 hrs ago
Did they find it yet. This ain't the Bermuda Triangle, so they gotta be somewhere.
#5 6 hrs ago
Army National Guard found the plane about 4 pm.
#6 5 hrs ago
just asked if it was hillary and a couple of weiners,fucktard,now you can GFY
