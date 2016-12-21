Search called off for British woman feared overboard during Queen Mary 1 cruise
There are 1 comment on the Bury Times story from Yesterday, titled Search called off for British woman feared overboard during Queen Mary 1 cruise. In it, Bury Times reports that:
The Queen Mary 2 has altered course to search for a missing guest who is feared to have fallen overboard A search for a British woman thought to have fallen overboard during a cruise on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner has been called off. The alarm was raised when the ship was around 100 nautical miles south east of Atlantic City in New Jersey, and the US Coast Guard scrambled a plane and helicopter to help search for her.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bury Times.
|
#1 Yesterday
These cruise ships have different rules, they don't care who falls off their ships.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 min
|Born USA
|15,971
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 min
|butters_
|23,884
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|lides
|23,087
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|4 min
|Kiss8400
|25
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Brian_G
|405,926
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,214
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|9 min
|Hoax News
|79
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|18 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,766
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|26 min
|Orange God
|2,220
|
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|47 min
|freedom2016
|4,167
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC