There are on the Bury Times story from Yesterday, titled Search called off for British woman feared overboard during Queen Mary 1 cruise. In it, Bury Times reports that:

The Queen Mary 2 has altered course to search for a missing guest who is feared to have fallen overboard A search for a British woman thought to have fallen overboard during a cruise on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner has been called off. The alarm was raised when the ship was around 100 nautical miles south east of Atlantic City in New Jersey, and the US Coast Guard scrambled a plane and helicopter to help search for her.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bury Times.