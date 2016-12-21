Sanders' bid, Hardwood tragedy top Vermont stories for 2016

In this May 26, 2015 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., formally announces in Burlington, Vt., that he he will seek the Democratic nomination for president while his grandson, Dylan Driscoll, 3, lays in the shade by the stage. Sanders' strength in the primaries was chosen 2016's top state story in a poll of journalists at Associated Press member newspapers and broadcasters in Vermont.

