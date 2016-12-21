Russia 'always denies bad news', says former British ambassador
Britain's former ambassador to Russia has said the country "always denies bad news" as he backed the US decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats. Sir Andrew Wood said the West had moved to confront a Russia "which respects no rules, does not keep to its agreements and is determined to force is views on others - by force if need be".
#1 9 hrs ago
Only 20 days remain until Vladimir can visit Comrade tRump in the Oval Office for a sloppy BJ at a moments notice.
Dark days ahead.
#2 6 hrs ago
Russians are always like....WHAT ME?.....
#3 5 hrs ago
Until tomorrow when the State tells you that China is and always has been our enemy. Go ahead and chew your bone.
We won't police our data because we refuse to invest in it. We get a better return on investment when our data is violated and the flag-waving riff-raff have a party while waving their privates defiantly at the big, bad bear. I'm sure the Russians do something very similar.
Just don't use up all your trap cards or Yugio will wup you with effeminate grace. Your riff-raff will be VERY upset if that happens.
#4 4 hrs ago
Plus, you never hear from our leaders, about all the hacking that we do.....
#5 6 min ago
