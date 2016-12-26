Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking
Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states where the majority of voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the balloting.
SSsshhh!!!....Der Fuhrer doesn't like to hear that.....
The left alleged election 'hacks' were offset by real free diaper pins and play-doh. Jill Stein/Al Sharpton in 2020!!!
US elections are not vulnerable to hacking, states allowing non citizens to vote poses a real threat, take California and New York for example, when you take into account the votes cast by illegal aliens in those two states Trump won the popular vote in a landslide as well.
