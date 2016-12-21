Prosecutors: 'Making a Murderer' convict's confession legal
State attorneys are arguing a Wisconsin prison inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" voluntarily confessed to helping rape and kill a photographer and should remain behind bars. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 min
|Born USA
|15,971
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 min
|butters_
|23,884
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|lides
|23,087
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|5 min
|Kiss8400
|25
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Brian_G
|405,926
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,214
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|10 min
|Hoax News
|79
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,766
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|27 min
|Orange God
|2,220
|
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|48 min
|freedom2016
|4,167
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC