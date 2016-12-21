Plane carrying 6 disappears over Lake...

Plane carrying 6 disappears over Lake Erie near Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

U.S. Coast Guard crews searched Lake Erie on Friday for a plane carrying six people that disappeared overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Jay 254,940
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Rosa_Winkel 23,021
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 min crucifiedguy 4,892
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 4 min SirPrize 63
News Politico: Trump's deportation plan may be impos... 4 min davy 4
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Susanm 1,468,902
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 min Sorry Hill 263
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 8 min davy 212
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 18 min True Judgment 2,660
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 22 min positronium 406,627
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC