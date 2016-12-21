PC found dead after discovering body of his policewoman girlfriend
There are 1 comment on the Mail on Sunday story from Friday, titled PC found dead after discovering body of his policewoman girlfriend. In it, Mail on Sunday reports that:
First contact: Incredible images show lost Amazonian tribe living like their ancestors did 20,000 years ago - and firing SPEARS at photographer in his helicopter 'Slaughter the pigs': Berlin killer's chilling ISIS video is revealed - hours after he is gunned down by Italian police in shootout in Milan Vladimir Putin boasts he knew Donald Trump would win the US election - but says 'who knows' who hacked Hillary Clinton's emails 'Let it be an arms race, we will outmatch them at every pass': Trump doubles down after tweeting U.S. should 'expand' its nuke capability EXCLUSIVE: 11-year-old Meghan Markle plays with her nephew - showing what her family says is the motherly side Prince Harry should be proud of The best airport lounges in the world named in prestigious awards: Layover spot in Heathrow ranked No1 Is there a forgotten pharaoh buried in this tomb? Newly-discovered 4,200-year-old ... (more)
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
|
#1 Friday
Police Officers are under tremendous pressures, and especially with our agenda driven media....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 min
|Born USA
|15,971
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 min
|butters_
|23,884
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|lides
|23,087
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|5 min
|Kiss8400
|25
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Brian_G
|405,926
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,214
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|9 min
|Hoax News
|79
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|18 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,766
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|27 min
|Orange God
|2,220
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|47 min
|freedom2016
|4,167
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC