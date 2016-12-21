Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Guantanamo
President Barack Obama signed into law Friday a defense policy bill that authorizes $611 billion for the military in 2017, lauding provisions designed to sustain momentum in countering the Islamic State group while harshly criticizing Congress's insistence on keeping open the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The legislation provides a 2.1 percent pay hike for the military and sets spending priorities and guidance for the current fiscal year.
#1 Yesterday
So much for the legacy. So much for that word "party" being associated with liberals....unless you mean "Communist". Too bad you spent eight years becoming a Supply Side advocate because Wall St.(your 401k plans) became the reality of your party.
You can stop blaming angry White men any time you're ready.
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
Anyone think Republicans in Congress, will continue to block the closing of Gitmo ?...
“Denying those who deny nature”
Since: Jun 07
18,477
Norfolk va
#4 Yesterday
Not surprised when you consider part of what he was running on back in 2008 was closing Gitmo and now with days left in office, he is no closer than he was then. He was promising basically world peace and the Middle East is now far worse than it ever was with Bush. The only thing that would twist that knife even more is in four years, the Middle East calmed down.
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
#5 Yesterday
Who stopped the closing Gitmo?
Saint Paul, MN
#6 23 hrs ago
Lucky for us that Gitmo wasn't closed down, I have a feeling it will soon be packed with Muslim terrorists.
#7 23 hrs ago
Democratic lawmakers pushing to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay said on Wednesday its cost has skyrocketed to $2.7 million per inmate this year and argued it is too expensive to keep open while the country is fighting budget deficits.
"This is a massive waste of money," Senator Dianne Feinstein said during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the base.
American politicians have been known to be terrible money managers. That distinction promises to get no better under a dolt president with a history of corporate bankruptcy
Saint Paul, MN
#8 15 hrs ago
Don't listen to Diane Feinstein, Gitmo didn't cost 2.7 million per inmate, do the math, after all of the thrills are removed and Gitmo is back to serving its purpose again it will be very cost effective.
Fill Gitmo with Muslim terrorists.
#9 13 hrs ago
just shoot em, those terrorists wouldn't hesitate to shoot any US citizen
