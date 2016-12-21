Obama signs defense policy bill, obje...

Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Guantanamo

There are 8 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from Yesterday, titled Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Guantanamo. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

President Barack Obama signed into law Friday a defense policy bill that authorizes $611 billion for the military in 2017, lauding provisions designed to sustain momentum in countering the Islamic State group while harshly criticizing Congress's insistence on keeping open the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The legislation provides a 2.1 percent pay hike for the military and sets spending priorities and guidance for the current fiscal year.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Yesterday
So much for the legacy. So much for that word "party" being associated with liberals....unless you mean "Communist". Too bad you spent eight years becoming a Supply Side advocate because Wall St.(your 401k plans) became the reality of your party.

You can stop blaming angry White men any time you're ready.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,742

Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
Anyone think Republicans in Congress, will continue to block the closing of Gitmo ?...

tina anne

“Denying those who deny nature”

Since: Jun 07

18,477

Norfolk va

#4 Yesterday
Not surprised when you consider part of what he was running on back in 2008 was closing Gitmo and now with days left in office, he is no closer than he was then. He was promising basically world peace and the Middle East is now far worse than it ever was with Bush. The only thing that would twist that knife even more is in four years, the Middle East calmed down.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,742

Location hidden
#5 Yesterday
tina anne wrote:
Not surprised when you consider part of what he was running on back in 2008 was closing Gitmo and now with days left in office, he is no closer than he was then. He was promising basically world peace and the Middle East is now far worse than it ever was with Bush. The only thing that would twist that knife even more is in four years, the Middle East calmed down.
Who stopped the closing Gitmo?

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#6 23 hrs ago
Lucky for us that Gitmo wasn't closed down, I have a feeling it will soon be packed with Muslim terrorists.
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#7 23 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
Lucky for us that Gitmo wasn't closed down, I have a feeling it will soon be packed with Muslim terrorists.
Democratic lawmakers pushing to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay said on Wednesday its cost has skyrocketed to $2.7 million per inmate this year and argued it is too expensive to keep open while the country is fighting budget deficits.

"This is a massive waste of money," Senator Dianne Feinstein said during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the base.

American politicians have been known to be terrible money managers. That distinction promises to get no better under a dolt president with a history of corporate bankruptcy

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 15 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Democratic lawmakers pushing to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay said on Wednesday its cost has skyrocketed to $2.7 million per inmate this year and argued it is too expensive to keep open while the country is fighting budget deficits.

"This is a massive waste of money," Senator Dianne Feinstein said during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the base.

American politicians have been known to be terrible money managers. That distinction promises to get no better under a dolt president with a history of corporate bankruptcy
Don't listen to Diane Feinstein, Gitmo didn't cost 2.7 million per inmate, do the math, after all of the thrills are removed and Gitmo is back to serving its purpose again it will be very cost effective.

Fill Gitmo with Muslim terrorists.
terrorists

Rio Rancho, NM

#9 13 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Democratic lawmakers pushing to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay said on Wednesday its cost has skyrocketed to $2.7 million per inmate this year and argued it is too expensive to keep open while the country is fighting budget deficits.

"This is a massive waste of money," Senator Dianne Feinstein said during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the base.

American politicians have been known to be terrible money managers. That distinction promises to get no better under a dolt president with a history of corporate bankruptcy
just shoot em, those terrorists wouldn't hesitate to shoot any US citizen
