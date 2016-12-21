There are on the Stars and Stripes story from Yesterday, titled Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Guantanamo. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

President Barack Obama signed into law Friday a defense policy bill that authorizes $611 billion for the military in 2017, lauding provisions designed to sustain momentum in countering the Islamic State group while harshly criticizing Congress's insistence on keeping open the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The legislation provides a 2.1 percent pay hike for the military and sets spending priorities and guidance for the current fiscal year.

