Obama pardons 78, shortens the sentence for 153
There are 47 comments on the KRON 4 story from Monday Dec 19, titled Obama pardons 78, shortens the sentence for 153. In it, KRON 4 reports that:
President Barack Obama has pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentence of 153 others convicted of federal crimes, the greatest number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president, the White House said Monday. Obama has been granting commutations at rapid-fire pace in his final months in office, but he has focused primarily on shortening sentences of those convicted of drug offenses rather than giving pardons.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.
|
#1 Monday Dec 19
As three out of ten terrorists Obama has released from Guantanamo have returned to terrorism, we can expect that a good number of the drug peddlers and those jacking twelve year old girls up on heroin to turn them into prostitutes will return to those activities. Since Obama ruined his brain with PCP and other drugs, it's not surprising he'd have his mouthpiece minimize the crimes of the many hundreds of drug pushers he's put back on the streets. Obama knows that these creeps have actually killed people with the drugs they've peddled and promoted, so he's actually releasing murderers. Cool guy, dat.
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
If he were in possession of Pandora's Box he would gleefully open it up on America.
|
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
I read a different news article on the same subject earlier today. These were mostly drug offences and people that had received sentences 4 times today's sentencing guidelines. Not too long ago you could get 30 years for manufacturing meth, for example.
I did have some concern that some of these people could be violent drug dealers. However, after reading the news article, I realized that I have enormous faith in Obama's intellect. Whatever your opinion of the African race in general, he is an exceptional individual.
|
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Racing now to empty the terrorist scum at GITMO on us. He has no conscience. Just a deep hatred in his heart.
|
#5 Tuesday Dec 20
No, he is not hateful. He's a snob. Really, how many he pardons doesn't matter. It's who he pardons.
Still waiting on the pardons for WHISTLE BLOWERS Snowden and Asange. Nope! Obama's just pardoned first time drug users, leaving thousands of others to languish. Just livestock to a loyal liberal. or a loyal establishment Republican.
|
#6 Tuesday Dec 20
These young girls have lives that matter.
Why the secrecy?
Is it a giant conspiracy to make slaves of them?
I thought black people detested slavery?
Maybe but is a form of racism in America.
Just sayin
|
#7 Tuesday Dec 20
The liberals are many times comparing the Republicans to Nazies who use mind altering techniques to control the people and they never say anything about the drug pushers who are controlling many young people in America.
These acts that go on in secret are killing future generations and a degrading of character is being perpetrated on the people by the Democrats when a blind eye is turned to pimping and things like untraditional values are pushed.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,890
NYC
|
#8 Tuesday Dec 20
Pardon to all the criminals by Obama who does not believe in the rule of law and hates cops in America!Undoubtedly, Hillary and Bill Clinton lost their strong grip over American politics using the liberal media as the Dog Attack machine that scared US Congressmen and Senators of GOP for decades. Hurray! It is official and undeniable now that the great patriotic leader Donald Trump is our new president who will make America great again and save America from self-destruction by the Democratic brotherhood party of communists, Jihadist ISIS sympathizers, Iranian nuke supporters, self-hating anti-Semitic Israel haters Elites and tens of millions of illegal invaders that live o free food stamps and seek the demise of America. The good news is that Donald Trump and his great team will defeat ISIS caliphate in the next month or two, cut taxes on corporations and American workers, eliminate Obamacare as the rule of the land healthcare that must be adopted by every America, and start to bring back jobs to America. The forgotten American will see better days soon with the defeat of the corrupt Clinton couple of crime and lies and stopping the invasion of America by the Jihadist terrorists, drug deals, gangsters and criminals from all over the world that expect free stuff from the liberal democrats in return for their illegal vote for them in sanctuary cities that will disappear soon. Will Hillary be the first Secretary of State and First Lady in American prison in 2017? Will the Clinton Foundation of Quid Pro Quo lose more than two billion dollars to the American treasury for its crimes?
|
#9 Tuesday Dec 20
I know the most of the drugs are coming in from South America and kids are dieing every day here because of so much of this.
Mr Trump was just pointing out the fact about the Mexican border and the liberals label him as a heartless racist for telling the truth.
He is a friend of Israel and nobody is going to mess with them under his watch without retribution, but this current administration has given the Middle East to extremists who will give them and us big troubles.
And I think you are absolutely correct about his team working to give the American workers the benifits for a change.
Good post.
|
United States
|
#10 Tuesday Dec 20
Obama Says you vote Trump hahaha you will now pay for that vote. Release them all... What a POS. I'm sure they were convicted by a jury of there peers
|
United States
|
#11 Tuesday Dec 20
Why would the libs say a word? That's like telling someone you have 2 guns to there 1. Now all those released will praise Obama and the Libs. Also there families being so thankful that they didn't raise a upstanding citizen and now the libs set them free. Obama is trying to rebuild some faith in the left by using those in tough positions as pawns. Even if they are criminals . Next those on Welfare will be getting a raise for all there hard work and a vote
|
United States
|
#12 Tuesday Dec 20
Wonder if Obama ever takes victim's thoughts or wants into account? Not sure but I would guess some of these criminals have destroyed innocent lives or communities in one way or another
|
#13 Tuesday Dec 20
Yeah you have a point.
The families of the pimp drug pushers are treated like royalty and they have time to put their dirty hands on young girls while their dads are out trying to make an honest dollar.
Those girls finally end up out on the streets making money for their pimp and that is not building America but destroying it.
|
#14 Tuesday Dec 20
I am not sure if America can handle the truth though.
Mr Trump will probably make a lot of people mad.
|
United States
|
#17 Tuesday Dec 20
Protest protest protest... Because really they believe only there lives matter.
|
“Is that all you've got?”
Since: Jun 10
36,070
Location hidden
|
#19 Tuesday Dec 20
You do "get" that these felons have all "plead down" to a lesser offense which they are serving time for?
|
United States
|
#20 Tuesday Dec 20
Why is it a Victim and family are punished worse than the Convicted Criminal?
|
“Is that all you've got?”
Since: Jun 10
36,070
Location hidden
|
#21 Tuesday Dec 20
Obama only cares about trashing this country and defying its Constitutional law.
He's attempting to satisfy The Dreams of His U.S.A Hating Muslim Deadbeat Father.
|
“Is that all you've got?”
Since: Jun 10
36,070
Location hidden
|
#22 Tuesday Dec 20
You got that right! He's attempting to fire off as many parting shots as he can at us while he still has the "authority" to do so.
|
United States
|
#23 Tuesday Dec 20
I agree.... he is pissed wants his basketball back in TEAM LIBERALS hands.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|Lie detector
|4,157
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Henry
|1,466,104
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|8 min
|choochooTwain
|14,157
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|8 min
|Sheilaa
|31
|Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep
|10 min
|Trump your President
|2
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|10 min
|Disgusted and Angry
|26
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|15 min
|River Tam
|23,052
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|Trump your President
|2,191
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|45 min
|Quirky
|405,907
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,761
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC